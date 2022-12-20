21m ago

Charismatic ref Victor Gomes retires after 'flying SA flag' at Qatar World Cup

accreditation
Yaseen Bardien
Harry Souttar of Australia speaks with South African referee Victor Gomes during the FIFA World Cup Group D match between France and Australia (Photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images)
Renowned South African referee Victor Gomes has announced his retirement following the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The 40-year-old called time on a glittering career where he officiated many big games as well as being voted the PSL Referee of the Season in 2012/13 and 2017/18.

"The dream started when I was only a child," he said on Marawa Sports Worldwide.

"Now that I've achieved the World Cup I'm grateful and ready to spend time with my family.

"The eight-hour flight was enough for me to make the decision to retire. We discussed this with my wife.

"I believe I've been better than those who have come before me and I want others to come and also do better than me.

"Football is in my blood, I will leave the field but I will still contribute towards lifting the SA's flag high."

Gomes flew the South African flag high as he officiated two group stage games, France's 4-1 victory over Australia and the controversial Japan 2-1 victory over Spain.

His final game of the tournament was as a fourth official when Argentina beat Netherlands in a dramatic penalty shootout. 

Gomes developed a reputation of being "card happy" official, however he has managed many important matches throughout his career, which includes the 2021 African Cup of Nations Final between Egypt and Senegal.

His final match as referee was Soweto derby between Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs before flying to Qatar for the World Cup.

