Chiefs' 30 shots at goal pays off in the end to take down 10-man Maritzburg in extra time

Kaizer Chiefs were put to the test but ultimately passed with a 2-0 victory at a sold-out Harry Gwala Stadium as 10-man Maritzburg United took the visiting side to extra time in their Nedbank Cup Round of 32 on Friday.

The win sees Amakhosi advance to the last 16 for the first time in three seasons as Arthur Zwane chases the final piece of silverware on offer for the club with the DStv Premiership already within Mamelodi Sundowns' grasp.

Chiefs, who are seeking to avoid an eighth season without winning a major trophy, registered 30 shots at goal, with only seven hitting the target compared to Maritzburg's 11 strikes but five threatening goalkeeper Brandon Peterson. Despite the staggering statistic difference, the tale of a match is that it could have gone either way.

Amakhosi wasted no time penetrating the home side in attacking and pushing numbers forward, with their roaring fans winding them along with cheers, song and dance.

Mduduzi Shabalala, a shining light in the Chiefs' attack, was set up by Siyethemba Sithebe, but his low shot was too soft, and King Ndlovu quickly tamed the effort with a save.

Seconds later, Maritzburg responded as Kwame Peprah's shot ricocheted off a Chiefs defender but nearly snuck into the back of the net as Peterson's goalkeeping awareness triggered at the right moment to steer the ball to safety.

Zwane's charges could not break down Maritzburg, as they maintained most of the ball possession. Still, Davids's charges were set up well defensively, putting their bodies on the line to keep the scores goalless and pounce on any available counterattack opportunities.

And putting their body on the line is what Maritzburg captain Travis Graham did. After being on a yellow card, he received his marching orders after attempting to stop a Chiefs counterattack after being the last man in defence for his team. He brought Shabalala down with a lunging leg and clipped the striker.

Down a player, Maritzburg continued to spark forward as Jose Meza decided to test Petersen with a curling effort from 20 yards out, but the goalkeeper put in a brilliant save to keep the scores even.

But Chiefs would rue their ultimate opportunities before the half time whistle with goal bound strikes from both Ashley Du Preez and Yusuf Maart that Ndlovu kept out.

Ndlovu and Petersen were again tested separately in the second half and pulled off neat saves to keep the scores goalless.

Zwane did all he could to change things up and sporadically brought in fresh legs, but it was ultimately not enough as Davids's courageous Maritzburg side maintained their awareness until a minute into the first half of extra time.

Super substitute Happy Mashiane sent a searching ball from the left flank into the danger area, which did not look threatening, but Zitha Kwinika neatly headed back towards the goal, with Saile pouncing on the chance to beat Ndlovu to the ball and give Chiefs the lead.

Amakhosi sealed the victory in the second half of extra time with Mashiane again from the left side putting in an inch-perfect ball for Du Preez, and the former Stellenbosch striker made no mistake in slotting it beyond Ndlovu's reach with a first-time placed strike.



