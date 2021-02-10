Chiefs delay departure to Morocco over visa issues

Kaizer Chiefs won't be travelling to Morocco as scheduled this evening after their departure was delayed due to a hold up in the issuing of several work visas.

Amakhosi are scheduled to face Wydad Casablanca in a CAF Champions League Group C fixture over the weekend.

Sport24 reported on the delay earlier this morning where several members of the Chiefs contingent had not yet been issued with visas to enter the North African country.

Chiefs confirmed on Wednesday afternoon that the squad would now only leave for Morocco on Thursday, pending the visa issue having been cleared up.

"Due to the hold up with the issuing of visas to Morocco and lack of communication from the Moroccan football federation and authorities on the matter that involves Kaizer Chiefs travelling to the north African country, the club had no option but to move their travel to tomorrow, pending the resolution of the matter and cooperation from all the relevant parties," said a statement released by the club.

"Kaizer Chiefs can confirm that the club has fulfilled all the requirements needed for their travel, including all Covid-19 protocols requirements for their trip.

"After all the planning and again waiting at the Moroccan Embassy in Pretoria, the club have still not been issued with visas required for entry into Morocco for their maiden CAF group stage match against Wydad Athletic.

"The club remains in limbo as all lines of communication seem to have been shut down as the club and SAFA have not received any correspondence from the Moroccan authorities on this matter.

"We will continue to collaborate with SAFA and the SA Embassy in Morocco to try and engage CAF so that we can get the matter resolved.

"The club is still waiting for the issuing of visas and will once again attempt to obtain visas from the Moroccan Embassy in Pretoria tomorrow morning.

"In the meantime, the club continued with the late training session in preparation for the trip," the statement concluded.

The clash against Wydad Casablanca is scheduled for Saturday at 21:00.

- Compiled by Sport24 staff