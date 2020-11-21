Kaizer Chiefs let lead slip to leave Durban with draw against Arrows

Kaizer Chiefs let a lead slip at Golden Arrows on Saturday as they drew 2-2 at Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium in the PSL.

The home team created the first opening in the third minute of the game as Siboniso Conco burst into space before crossing for Michael Gumede who shot miles over the bar.

Philani Zulu was one of Amakhosi's main attacking outlets on the left but his runs into the opposition half also gave Arrows space to exploit behind him.

Chiefs struggled to find their rhythm while in possession as they too often gave the ball away in midfield, adding to Gavin Hunt's frustrations.

Conco was in a good position in the 24th minute to have a shot at goal as he received the ball in the Chiefs D. He turned and shot over the bar.

Zulu started another attack on the left flank for the Glamour Boys and whipped in a great cross for Leonardo Castro to head, but the striker's attempt bounced off the top of the bar.

Castro again threatened the Arrows goal on the stroke of half-time when he was put through by Lebogang Manyama. Unfortunately for the Colombian, goalkeeper Sifiso Mlungwana got down quickly to make the save.

Two minutes into the second half Arrows won a penalty after Willard Katsande fouled Zolani Nkombelo. Conco stepped up and sent Itumeleng Khune the wrong way to make it 1-0.

After a bad miss from Billiat, the Zimbabwean whipped in a corner kick in the 58th minute and found Castro who rose high to equalise with a header at the far post.

Chiefs took the lead for the first time shortly thereafter as Manyama put Billiat through with a clever pass and he in turn cut it back for Castro to stroke into the open goal for his brace.

However, Abafana Bes'thende did not relent and they were back on level terms 2-2 in the 70th minute. Substitute Nduduzo Sibiya ran onto the ball on the edge of the box and placed his shot into the far bottom corner of the goal, leaving Khune without a chance to save it.

The chances dried up towards the end of the game as neither side truly threatened to score the winner, and they had to settle for a point each.