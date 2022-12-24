From Soweto to USA! Blom leaves Amakhosi to join MLS outfit St Louis City

Kaizer Chiefs have announced the departure of midfielder Njabulo Blom to US Major League Soccer outfit St Louis City.

The 23-year-old will link up with former Bafana Bafana defender Bradley Carnell, who will be his head coach.

"It's a bittersweet departure because it's no secret to Amakhosi faithful how highly we value Blom," said Amakhosi sporting director Kaizer Motaung Jr.

"He is the epitome of what our KCYDA has been able to produce over the last couple of years. This is part of the plan for us to unearth talent of international standard.

"More so, we want to ensure that we produce talent that can go out to explore opportunities abroad.

"It's great to see a young man who grew up in the system now being afforded the opportunity to expand his horizons".

The midfielder joined Chiefs in 2019, and his future has been the subject of much discussion, with his contract set to expire at the end of the season.

Blom has been an ever-present for the Amakhosi this season, making 11 league appearances.

He will not be the only South African in the MLS.

Blom will now join Bongokuhle Hlongwane in the United States, who is starring at Minnesota United.

Blom has also appeared for the South Africa national under-20 football team at the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup and the 2019 Africa U-20 Cup of Nations.