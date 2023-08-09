Chiefs' miserable start to PSL season continues as defensive errors gifts Sundowns victory

New Kaizer Chiefs coach Molefi Ntseki will be shaking his head as his charges lost 2-1 to Mamelodi Sundowns in their DStv Championship clash at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Wednesday.



The match featured late drama as Chiefs equalised in the 84th minute and then conceded just a few minutes later to hand Sundowns the win.

To be fair, Sundowns were the far superior team and bossed possession for much of the encounter.

The home side made much of the early running in the first half and were rewarded for their effort in the 18th minute.

However, it took a mistake from the Chiefs' defence to gift the home side a goal for a 1-0 lead.

That came from the left boot of new signing Lucas Ribeiro, who claimed his second of the season as Edson Castillo was dispossessed in the box by Peter Shalulile after the ball was played out from the back by goalkeeper Brandon Petersen.

Shalulile calmly squared to Ribeiro, who swept the ball home past Petersen and just inside the left-hand post.

Ribeiro almost had a second in the 40th minute when he was played through the middle with only Petersen to beat.

The Chiefs keeper, however, did well to save Ribeiro's effort from a narrow angle as the teams went into half-time with the score at 1-0.

The second half started briskly, with Shalulile missing the opportunity to extend Sundowns' lead in the 50th minute when he couldn't turn the ball home after Ribeiro had squared the ball for him.

Chiefs almost levelled matters just five minutes later after Ashley Du Preez found space on the left to whip in a dangerous ball which was met by a flying header from Ranga Chivaviro that flew narrowly wide of the right-hand upright.

Two glorious chances followed for Sundowns in the 67th minute as Petersen saved brilliantly from a Shalulile effort before Thapelo Maseko sent the rebound wide of goal.

Petersen was again called into action in the 76th minute as he pulled off a brilliant double save to keep out an effort from Thapelo Maseko and then Marcelo Allende on the follow-up.

Chiefs then stunned the home fans with their equaliser in the 84th minute as Du Preez swept the ball home from a brilliant Tebogo Potsane cross from the left.

Sadly for Amakhosi fans, Petersen, who had been in stellar form in goal for the visitors, made a mistake with two minutes to go, as he allowed a tame Neo Maema shot to slip through his grasp to gift Sundowns the win.

The victory moves Sundowns to the top of the DStv Premiership while Chiefs are in 10th.