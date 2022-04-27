Chiefs’ post-Baxter era brings more misery after Gumede strikes late to give Arrows victory

The post-Stuart Baxter has brought nothing but misery for Kaizer Chiefs after they lost their second match in succession since his dismissal.

A late Michael Gumede goal gave Lamontville Golden Arrows a 2-1 win over Chiefs in their DStv Premiership clash at Princess Magogo Stadium on Wednesday.

The result came days after Stellenbosch beat Amakhosi 1-0 last Saturday, the first match after interim coaches Arthur Zwane and Dillon Shepherd took charge of since Baxter axing last Thursday.

AS IT HAPPENED | Golden Arrows 2-1 Kaizer Chiefs

It was a Freedom Day to remember for the home side, as they secured a rare season double over Kaizer Chiefs thanks to a superb late goal against the run of play from replacement Gumede.

The Soweto Giants dominated the opening quarter of an hour, culminating in the opening goal of the match.

With Golden Arrows enjoying a rare opportunity in the Chiefs half, the visitors launched a counter-attack following an error.

Leonardo Castro slid a "Samba" through pass to Khama Billiat, who slotted a powerfully past Golden Arrows' gloveman Sifiso Mlungwana in the 18th minute.





Abafana Besthende had a chance to draw level shortly after via a free-kick, but Chiefs stopper Brandon Petersen wasn’t tested. And it remained that way for the rest of the half, as he watched Amakhosi dominate territory and possession.

The introduction of Siboniso Conco in place of Sbonelo Cele reinvigorated Golden Arrows, a change that led to their equaliser.

Chiefs defender Njabula Ngcobo, who was in the trance of a poor performance, made another error as an alert Conco intercepted a wayward pass outside the box, darted into the danger zone and curled it past Petersen to make it 1-1 in the 60th minute.

But there was more inspiration to come from Golden Arrows. Despite being under pressure and Chiefs getting at least one clear cut opportunity to take the lead.

Nduduzo Sibiya provided a dangerous cross that changed the game. From a freekick near the corner flag, the midfielder fired the ball low at the near post and a flying Gumede timed his run to perfection, diving to deflect a low header at an acute angle that gave Petersen no chance.

Chiefs threw everything at Golden arrows in the remaining seven minutes, but were unable to save their blushes.