Chippa land vital victory over relegation-threatened Baroka

Augustine Kwem's first-half goal proved the difference as Chippa United battled to a 1-0 win over fellow stragglers Baroka at Bidvest Stadium on Saturday evening.

The first half was an action-packed affair and started at a high tempo and both teams came flying out of the starting traps.

Baroka's Nhlanhla Mgaga got the ball rolling as he let fly from outside the box in the fourth minute, although goalkeeper Veli Mothwa snapped up the shot with relative ease.

Two minutes later Chippa lodged their first shot on goal, Baroka keeper Elvis Chipezeze called into action to keep out Xolani Maholo's shot from a tight angle.

But it was Baroka who claimed the lead just one minute later, Nigerian forward Kwem latching onto a neat through ball from Diamond Thopola before placing a shot in the bottom-right corner.

Maholo tried his luck with along-range effort in the 16th minute that flew wide of the left-hand post, while at the opposite end of the pitch, Evidence Makgopa headed over the bar after rising to meet Mgaga's inswinging free-kick.

Baroka grew stronger as the match progressed, however, and created a handful of good chances to draw level as the first half drew to a close.

Mozambican Manuel Kambala was denied by Mothwa in the 40th minute and again in injury time, just moments after team-mate Thamsanqa Masiya was also thwarted by the gloveman.

Bakgakga picked up where they left off after the break as they went in search of an equaliser, and they managed to put the Chippa defence under plenty of pressure early in the half.

Chippa managed to survive the early onslaught, though, as Mothwa did well to deny shots from Richard Mbulu, Mgaga, Gerald Phiri and Goodman Mosele.

The Chilli Boys eventually mustered a response in the 75th minute but it came to nothing as Athini Jodwana's shot from outside the box was saved in the centre of goal by Chipezeze.

Baroka kept plugging away in the final stretch but efforts from Lungelo Nguse and Phiri failed to find the mark, while Mosele saw three late efforts denied by the impressive Mothwa.

Chippa had a great chance of their own deep in injury time, however, as Malepe forced a save from Chipezeze after unleashing a shot from the left side of the box.

In the end, Chippa just about held on to claim a vital three points in their quest to steer clear of an impending relegation scrap, with Baroka remaining just one point clear of the drop zone.

