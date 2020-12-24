Chippa reverse Eymael appointment

Chippa United have made the bold decision to reverse their appointment of Belgian coach Luc Eymael.

The former Free State Stars, Polokwane City and Black Leopards boss was announced to be taking over at the struggling DStv Premiership club following Lehlohonolo Seema's sacking on Wednesday.

The South African Football Association responded to the news with attempts to block the appointment, after Eymael was reportedly fired from his previous post with Tanzanian side Young Africans for racism.

Eymael has since come out in defence of those claims, but Chippa have nonetheless decided to rather distance themselves from any further complications by cancelling the arrangement.

Chippa wrote in an official club statement: "The Club would like to formally announce that it has withdrawn the appointment of Belgian Luc Eymael.

"When processes are complete, a new coaching announcement will be made in due course.

"After having announced Mr. Eymael's appointment until the end of the season on Wednesday, 23 December 2020 - the club has considered public outrage. There was also the reputational damage caused to our brand, and that of our stakeholders, partners as wel as our sponsors.

"We would like to clarify that the initial decision to make this appointment was based on Mr. Eymael's coaching track record, where we felt he was the best person to take the club towards our desired top half finish in this DStv Premiership season."

