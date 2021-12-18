Chippa United confirm departure of head coach Gavin Hunt

Chippa United have confirmed the departure of head coach Gavin Hunt from the club.

Hunt was placed on suspension last month after the Chilli Boys only won one of their first ten matches this season.

Kurt Lentjies has taken interim charge of Chippa since Hunt was suspended and it has now been confirmed that Hunt has now officially left the club.

The Chilli Boys released a statement on Friday that said: "Chippa United has parted ways with coach Gavin Hunt in a mutual and amicable agreement after five months with the club.

"We reached an agreement with Gavin Hunt to terminate his contract as Head Coach. Four months settlement was reached between the two parties.

"We extend our gratitude and support to Gavin Hunt and wish him the best of luck in his future endeavours."

Hunt is a four-time league winning coach having won three titles with SuperSport United and one with Bidvest Wits.

He joined Chippa United at the start of the current campaign after being sacked by Kaizer Chiefs.