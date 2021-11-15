PSL

Chippa United suspend Gavin Hunt after 'worst start' to PSL season

Compiled by Sibusiso Mjikeliso
Gavin Hunt (Gallo Images)
Gavin Hunt (Gallo Images)

Chippa United, notorious for their trigger-happy modus operandi, have suspended head coach Gavin Hunt, the club confirmed on Monday.

The Eastern Cape-based team unveiled 16 new players, including new coach Hunt at the start of the 2021/22 season to signal their ambitions of doing better than surviving relegation, which they achieved under Lehlohonolo Seema last season.

However, Chippa languishes in 14th place, one spot above the relegation playoff position after a third of the season with one win and seven losses (the most of any team in the division) after 10 games.

Cut-throat owner Chippa Mpengesi has decided to act, suspending the former Kaizer Chiefs coach, Hunt, whose last game in charge was a 0-0 draw with Maritzburg United.

Former club midfielder Kurt Lentjies will assume control on an interim basis during Hunt's indefinite suspension. 

Full Chippa United statement:

Following the club having endured its worst start to the league of 10 matches and only one victory, the club has placed Head Coach Gavin Hunt on precautionary suspension, whilst it investigates the matter according to its internal processes. 

In the absence of the Head Coach, Kurt Lentjies will take up a caretaker position and shall be assisted by Siyabulela Gwambi. Lentjies has been a stalwart for the club and following his retirement from playing ensured that he attained his coaching qualifications.

His intricate knowledge of the team, players and culture of the club should ensure that the club will be in good stead during this period. 

We trust that these measures will be the beginning of a turnaround to the season and bring hope again to the stakeholders and fans of the Pride of the Eastern Cape.

