Cole Alexander scores late as Bidvest Wits deny Kaizer Chiefs

Midfielder Cole Alexander scored late as Bidvest Wits denied log leaders Kaizer Chiefs the chance to extend their lead in the Absa Premiership standings with a 1-1 draw at the Orlando Stadium.

The opening minutes proved to be a cagey affair with both sides trying to impose themselves on the contest in the early exchanges.

Wits goalkeeper Ricardo Goss was called into action on the 15 minute mark and was required to make a good save from a Samir Nurkovic effort.

Goss was again called into action soon after and did well to punch clear a Lebogang Manyama free-kick from a dangerous area.

Chiefs broke the deadlock in the 36th minute when danger-man Samir Nurkovic rose above the diminutive Terrence Dzvukamanja to head home from a corner-kick.

Wits were unlucky not to equalise just before half-time after a scramble in the Chiefs box after a dangerous Deon Hotto free-kick that was eventually cleared to safety.

The second-half continued much in a similar vein to the first with Chiefs looking the more likely to score but failing to find that bit of quality in the final third to put the game away.

Ernst Middendorp's men were cruelly made to rue this as midfielder Cole Alexander equalised late in the 88th minute for the Clever Boys with a volleyed finish from just inside the area.

That's how things ended in what must feel like a defeat for the Soweto giants after suffering a late sucker-punch and being denied the chance to extend their lead atop the league standings.

- Compiled by Baden Gillion