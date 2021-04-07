PSL

1h ago

add bookmark

CONFIRMED | Mounting pressure forces Chippa United to part ways with Luc Eymael

Sport24 staff
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Luc Eymael (PA)
Luc Eymael (PA)

Chippa United have decided to part ways with Luc Eymael as the club's Technical Advisor after mounting pressure from political parties and South African soccer fans.

The Premier Soccer League side confirmed the 61-year-old's departure on Wednesday.

"Chippa have decided not to continue with Eymael's appointment, who will proceed to return to Belgium. It is clear that Eymael himself requires further time to clear his name," the club said in a statement released by the clubt

"He has reassured the club that he will, in his own capacity, take legal action concerning his rights, including the dissemination of the offending media clip through his own lawyers.

"We as a club maintain our stance against racism of any form and wish to make it clear that our intended appointment of Eymael would not have happened were the allegations against him have been validated in any form."

The former Free State Stars and Black Leopards boss' arrival was announced shortly after Dan Malesela was sacked, again, following the club's 5-1 loss to Maritzburg United last week.

Eymael was set to join the Chilli Boys earlier in the season after his controversial exit from Tanzanian side Young Africans, but roadblocks were put up to his appointment.

It appears that the same has happened this time around, with Eymael explaining his side of the story to Goal.

He said: "No, they don't want to fire me; they want to withdraw. Yes, why fire? It is because of political interference.

"I don't know what will happen. I'm waiting for the club to come back to me, so at this moment, I will wait to see what will happen.

"Perhaps I will travel to Johannesburg tomorrow [Thursday], and then I will have to have a Covid-19 test and go back to Belgium."

Earlier, Sport24 reported that the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) had threatened to take action against Chippa after Eymeal's appointment as technical director.

The EFF's Eastern Cape branch demanded publicly that owner Siviwe Mpengesi reverse his decision.

"The EFF Eastern Cape rejects and condemns the appointment of the racist and arrogant Luc Eymael as its new coach after the sacking of Dan 'Dance' Malesela over the weekend," said a statement.

"We want to reiterate our stance that we will ensure Luc Eymael won't work in our province, he is not welcome, and we don't have room for racists in this country.

"If Siviwe Mpengesi knows what's best for his team Chippa United, he will withdraw the appointment of this unrepentant racist from Belgium - a country of King Leopold, who killed black people in Africa."

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
chippa uniteddstv premiershippslsiviwe mpengesiluc eymaelsoccer
Fixtures
Wed 07 Apr 21 17:00 PM (SAST)
Orlando Pirates
Maritzburg United
Orlando Stadium
Fri 09 Apr 21 17:00 PM (SAST)
Stellenbosch
AmaZulu
Danie Craven Stadium
Sat 10 Apr 21 15:00 PM (SAST)
Cape Town City
SuperSport United
Cape Town Stadium
View More
Results
Tue 06 Apr 21
Kaizer Chiefs 2
Stellenbosch 2
Tue 06 Apr 21
Tshakhuma FC 1
Mamelodi Sundowns 3
Sun 04 Apr 21
Black Leopards 0
AmaZulu 1
View More
Logs
Team
P
W
PTS
1. Mamelodi Sundowns
19
12
43
2. Golden Arrows
21
9
37
3. AmaZulu
21
10
37
4. SuperSport United
21
9
35
(P)Played (W)Won (PTS)Points
View More
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21089.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo