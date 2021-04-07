CONFIRMED | Mounting pressure forces Chippa United to part ways with Luc Eymael

Chippa United have decided to part ways with Luc Eymael as the club's Technical Advisor after mounting pressure from political parties and South African soccer fans.

The Premier Soccer League side confirmed the 61-year-old's departure on Wednesday.

"Chippa have decided not to continue with Eymael's appointment, who will proceed to return to Belgium. It is clear that Eymael himself requires further time to clear his name," the club said in a statement released by the clubt

"He has reassured the club that he will, in his own capacity, take legal action concerning his rights, including the dissemination of the offending media clip through his own lawyers.

"We as a club maintain our stance against racism of any form and wish to make it clear that our intended appointment of Eymael would not have happened were the allegations against him have been validated in any form."

The former Free State Stars and Black Leopards boss' arrival was announced shortly after Dan Malesela was sacked, again, following the club's 5-1 loss to Maritzburg United last week.

Eymael was set to join the Chilli Boys earlier in the season after his controversial exit from Tanzanian side Young Africans, but roadblocks were put up to his appointment.

It appears that the same has happened this time around, with Eymael explaining his side of the story to Goal.

He said: "No, they don't want to fire me; they want to withdraw. Yes, why fire? It is because of political interference.

"I don't know what will happen. I'm waiting for the club to come back to me, so at this moment, I will wait to see what will happen.

"Perhaps I will travel to Johannesburg tomorrow [Thursday], and then I will have to have a Covid-19 test and go back to Belgium."

Earlier, Sport24 reported that the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) had threatened to take action against Chippa after Eymeal's appointment as technical director.

The EFF's Eastern Cape branch demanded publicly that owner Siviwe Mpengesi reverse his decision.

"The EFF Eastern Cape rejects and condemns the appointment of the racist and arrogant Luc Eymael as its new coach after the sacking of Dan 'Dance' Malesela over the weekend," said a statement.

"We want to reiterate our stance that we will ensure Luc Eymael won't work in our province, he is not welcome, and we don't have room for racists in this country.

"If Siviwe Mpengesi knows what's best for his team Chippa United, he will withdraw the appointment of this unrepentant racist from Belgium - a country of King Leopold, who killed black people in Africa."