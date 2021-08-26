PSL

19m ago

CONFIRMED | Percy Tau ends Premier League dream, completes move to Al Ahly

accreditation
Compiled by Tashreeq Vardien
Percy Tau (Picture courtesy of Al Ahly)
Bafana Bafana star forward Percy Tau has officially joined Egyptian giants Al Ahly from English Premier League outfit Brighton and Hove Albion.

The undisclosed fee is reported to be around R30 million as the 27-year-old put pen-to-paper on a three-year contract with the option of a one-year extension.

Tau has struggled to make a name for himself at the Seagulls since ending his nearly three-year successful loan spell in Belgium.

At the start of the year, he was ordered to return to Brighton by manager Graham Potter as he continued to impress at Anderlecht, managed by Manchester City great Vincent Kompany.

The forward yearned of playing in the English Premier League but after spending six months warming the bench and not playing much, his dream move turned sour quickly. 

Having signed with Brighton in 2018, Tau is now desperate to play consistently and the Al Ahly move was revealed by Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos earlier in the week.

The forward will reunite with his former Mamelodi Sundowns mentor Pitso Mosimane at the Red Devils, which could signal the start of regular minutes on the playing field for the South African.

WATCH HIS UNVEILING VIDEO BELOW:

