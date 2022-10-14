CT City crash out of CAF Champions League after loss in Angola

11m ago

Eric Tinkler (Gallo)
Cape Town City have crashed out of the CAF Champions League after losing 1-0 to Angola's Petro de Luanda in Talatona on Friday night.

The result sees coach Eric Tinkler's men go down 4-0 on aggregate in the second preliminary round of group stage qualifiers after they lost 3-0 at Cape Town Stadium in the first leg. 

This was a better result and performance for the South Africans, but it was always going to be a mountain of a task for them given the deficit. 

They had their chances, but ultimately one second half strike from Leonardo Manuel proved to be the difference on the day. 

City are next in action away to Richards Bay on Wednesday, are in 12th position on the PSL standings. 


