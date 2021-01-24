CT City down Arrows in 6-goal thriller

Cape Town City produced a scintillating second-half performance as they rallied from behind to record a 4-2 victory over Golden Arrows at Cape Town Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

The home side drew first blood through Craig Martin on 14 minutes before Arrows scored either side of the half-time break to claim the lead.

However, City rallied magnificently as goals from Taariq Fellies, Mduduzi Mdatsene and Fagrie Lakay secured a come-from-behind win.

The Citizens started the encounter on the front foot and enjoyed the lion's share of possession as they went in search of an early goal.

Their first chance of note arrived after just five minutes of play as Thato Mokeke forced Arrows keeper Sifiso Mlungwana into making a good save, tipping the goalbound shot over the bar.

Justin Shonga tried his luck from range in the 14th minute but the chance went to waste as the ball flew well wide of the target.

But City would go on to break the deadlock one minute later, Craig Martin firing the ball into the bottom-left corner from the right side of the box after being teed up by Thabo Nodada's pinpoint cross.

After a short lull in play, Arrows redoubled their efforts and clawed their way back into the contest in the latter stages of the half.

And Arrows would go on to net an equaliser in the 35th minute, Velemseni Ndwandwe prodding the ball into the back of the net from close range after Matome Mathiane flicked a header into the danger area.

Abafana Bes'thende managed to maintain their momentum after the half-time break, earning a penalty in the 49th minute after Knox Mutizwa was fouled in the area by Taariq Fielies, who earned a yellow card for his troubles.

Mutizwa dusted himself off before stepping up to take the spot-kick and made no mistake, placing his shot in the bottom-right corner to hand Arrows the lead.

However, Fielies would go on to make amends for his mistake in the best possible fashion as he headed home from Surprise Ralani's inviting cross just after the hour mark.

The Citizens continued to pile forward and their attacking play paid dividends as Mduduzi Mdatsene latched onto a through ball from Mokeke before firing the ball into the back of the net with 15 minutes of regulation time remaining.

Mdatsene almost netted his second of the afternoon on 80 minutes but couldn't keep his long-range shot down as it sailed harmlessly over the bar.

Mutizwa was proving to be Arrows' biggest threat up front, but he was denied by Peter Leeuwenburgh in the Citizens goal after letting fly from range.

The result was put to bed with five minutes remaining, though, as Fagrie Lakay added his name to the scoresheet, with Fielies providing the assist.

Arrows almost snatched a consolation in injury time but Mtshali saw his shot from outside the box denied by the left-hand post.

- TEAMtalk media