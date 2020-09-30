CT City salutes Pitso Mosimane on 'great rivalries over the years' ahead of Egypt move

Absa Premiership

Pitso Mosimane (Gallo Images)
Cape Town City has come out in support of Pitso Mosimane who has announced his departure from Mamelodi Sundowns after eight years at the club.

The 56-year-old, who recently signed a new four-year deal with the PSL champions, is reportedly set to join Egyptian giants Al Ahly.

Earlier reports indicated Mosimane had been approached by Al Ahly president Mahmoud El Khatib after guiding Sundowns to a domestic treble this season.

Part of a statement from the record-setting South African coach read: "It is with a sense of pain and sadness that I announce my departure from Mamelodi Sundowns Football Club.

"I have accepted an offer to join an international team."

Cape Town City commented on Twitter, saying: "All the best Coach. Thank you for the great rivalries over the years and for representing the nation with such distinction."

During his eight-year stint at Masandawana, 'Jingles' as he is fondly known in South Africa, has won five PSL titles, two Nedbank Cup crowns, two Telkom Knockout triumphs while also famously leading the Tshwane side to CAF Champions League and CAF Super Cup titles.

Meanwhile, Sundowns president Patrice Motsepe has accepted Mosimane's resignation, saying he supports the ambition of "the most successful coach in the history of the club".

- Compiled by Sport24 staff

