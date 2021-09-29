PSL

CT City thrash Swallows to set up MTN 8 title destiny with Sundowns

Tashreeq Vardien
Surprise Ralani and Abdul Jeleel Ajagun
Surprise Ralani and Abdul Jeleel Ajagun

Cape Town City overcame a lightning storm at Dobsonville Stadium to thrash Swallows FC 4-0 and advance to the MTN 8 final on Wednesday evening.

Following a goalless first leg at the end of August, both sides started the match conservatively with no goal threatening chances in the opening minutes.

The Dube Birds took to the field without head coach Brandon Truter for the second week as he is on "special leave" and will return next week.

The game's feel did not take off as both sides attempted to create meaningful goalscoring opportunities, which only occurred after the weather took a turn for the worse.

A significant concern on the night were the weather conditions, as lightning threatened the match at the half-hour mark.

Referee Victor Hlungwani was alert to the situation and allowed play to continue as the rain came down on the Dobsonville pitch.

The weather did spark some energy into the match as the wet surface began to affect the game.

Eric Tinkler's charges' slick passing and movement in the final third of the field punished the home sides' sleeping defence.

Surprise Ralani superbly broke the deadlock four minutes before the half-time whistle to change the trajectory of the match.

Terrence Mashego curled in a cross from the left flank into the path of Ralani, who controlled the ball with great composure as his half-volleyed strike gave City the lead.

The pendulum did not swing in Swallows' favour in the second half either.

Substitute Thabo Nodada played a through ball towards Fagrie Lakay, and the Cape Town-born striker cheekily lobbed goalkeeper Virgil Vries, who was off his goalline, to make it 2-0.

Minutes later, Nodada was on the receiving end of a clever searching ball from Mduduzi Mdantsane that sliced the Swallows defence.

Nodada, who was on the right flank, made no mistake finding Ralani in the area to complete his brace from close range.

It was just a matter of time before a fourth goal hit the back of the net as City increased their attacking intent.

Edmilson Dove headed in their  fourth to end Swallows' cup run with a disconcerting defeat.  

City will now take on Mamelodi Sundowns in the final on Saturday, 30 October with the time and venue of the encounter to be confirmed in due course.

