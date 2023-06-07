CT Spurs coach Bartlett takes jab at PSL: 'God will take care of the injustice of this league'

Cape Town Spurs coach Shaun Bartlett has questioned PSL integrity after an emotional victory against Casric Stars.

This was in light of the controversial red card shown to Spurs' top goalscorer Ashley Cupido.

Spurs' flawless playoff performance sees them with 9 points in the Promotion/Relegation Playoffs.

In the wake of an emotionally charged victory, a fiery and impassioned Cape Town Spurs head coach Shaun Bartlett, unleashed a tempest of moral outrage upon the very foundations of the Premier Soccer League.

READ | CT Spurs have one foot in PSL door after third straight playoff victory

During his post-match interview with SuperSport TV, filled with intensity and relief, the Bafana Bafana legend cast a piercing gaze upon the establishment, daring to question the integrity within its hallowed corridors.

Against the backdrop of their hard-fought, razor-thin 1-0 triumph over Casric Stars in the PSL Promotion/Relegation Playoff encounter at a wet Athlone Stadium on Wednesday, Bartlett's words reverberated like thunderclaps.

“It was an emotional game. More than that, I cannot ask more of my players. We had to fight a lot of things, but I can tell you one thing, God will take care of the injustice of this league,” Bartlett said, who broke down into tears after the final whistle sounded.

“He will take care of everything, and that's why we're getting these wins. It's not a coincidence that we keep winning a game 1-0 … We don't have to fight some battles, but we fight on the field, but at the end of the day, it's a shock that was well worth the victory here today.”

SEE | PSL Playoffs: Log standings, results and fixtures

The 50-year-old was alluding directly to the dubious red card Spurs top goal scorer Ashley Cupido received mid-way through the second half.

In a charged moment following what initially appeared to be a professional foul, Cupido confronted Ellis Rammala, questioning his actions. Referee Michael Mosemeng, displeased with the unfolding events, cautioned Rammala with a yellow card while Cupido received his marching orders.

However, upon reviewing the replay, a twist in the narrative emerged, suggesting that Rammala may have initiated the altercation by thrusting his head towards Cupido.

“Well, everybody else needs to tell me about it because I cannot see how that is a red card. Nothing was done,” Bartlett explained.

“Nothing was said to the fourth official, the assistant ref on the near side; everybody was trying to call him (referee Mosemeng). He didn't want to come closer. He made up his mind way before Ashley did anything.

“And again, people are targeting our players because he's the top goal scorer. Now, unfortunately, he won't be playing in the last game.

“But I know God will make sure that everything will go in my favour because the anointing on this team is more than what people can do to us.”

On the climactic final day of the 2022/23 season, Spurs suffered a bitter blow, as their 1-1 draw against the University of Pretoria allowed Polokwane City to snatch the Motsepe Foundation Championship title on goal difference, securing their promotion to the prestigious DStv Premiership.

Bartlett was unhappy about the officiating on that specific day, prompting the club to question the league’s integrity.

But since then, Spurs have gone about their business, seeking promotion via the exciting playoffs.

With a flawless record, the Mother City outfit triumphed in all three playoff matches, securing a 1-0 victory in each encounter. This remarkable feat catapulted Shaun Bartlett's side to an impressive 6-point lead, leaving Maritzburg trailing with 3 points and Casric trailing further with 0 points.

Unfortunately, Casric's hopes for promotion to the DStv Premiership were dashed due to their defeat. They now face a solitary fixture against Maritzburg on Saturday, where a draw or loss for the latter would ensure Spurs' triumphant ascent to South Africa's topflight.

“We've done that (winning with 10 players), I think, probably three or four times the season where we've got a red card and end up winning games.

“It shows the commitment of the players. You know, everybody is fighting for each other. If somebody goes out of position, like we always say, you go the extra mile.

“You've got to cover your players and give support, and from our side, it is just to encourage them and motivate them as much as we can from the side tactically.

“Everything went according to plan and the goal; we had to stay calm in situations. We did that. We kept our composure and showed that we were well above the level that people expected us to be.”



