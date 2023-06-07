CT Spurs have one foot in PSL door after third straight playoff victory

In a rain-drenched battleground at Athlone Stadium, Cape Town Spurs emerged 1-0 victors and with three precious points in their grasp after a fierce clash with the brave Casric Stars.

Morne Nel scored the lone goal seven minutes after Spurs were brought down to 10-men when Ashley Cupido was shown a dubious red card by referee Michael Mosemeng.

The win solidifies Spurs' first-place position on the PSL Promotion/Relegation Playoffs log standings.

The Mother City outfit have now played three playoff matches, winning each fixture with a 1-0 scoreline, putting Shaun Bartlett's side on 9 points ahead of Maritzburg (3 points) and Casric (0 points).

The defeat for Casric ends their quest for promotion to the DStv Premiership as they now have one fixture against Maritzburg remaining on Saturday. A draw or loss for Maritzburg will see Spurs secure their promotion to South Africa's top flight.

Fadlu Davids's Team of Choice will have to beat Casric to ensure their fight for promotion can go to the final match against Spurs next Wednesday at the Harry Gwala Stadium.

Maritzburg will have to win all their remaining matches against Casric and Spurs to keep alive their hopes of advancing to the Premiership on goal difference ahead of Bartlett's charges.

On Wednesday at Athlone, Spurs knew what was at stake, and Bartlett’s charges set the tone with their familiar solid defensive game, which broke into an attacking flare after the match reached 20 minutes.

A timely Chumani Mustaka cross from the right flank found the head of a Casric defender, but his poor clearance met with Therlo Moosa’s acrobatic kick back into the 18th area, with Spurs’ leading goalscorer Cupido getting on the end of it with his head only to see his effort cleared off the goalline.

Less than a minute later, Morton attempted to test the goalkeeper from just outside the penalty box, but his shot floated over the crossbar.

Casric were up for the challenge as Spurs continued to push numbers forward and nearly found their luck through Kgomotso Mosadi, who failed to get his feet right after a perfect through ball from Lehlohonolo Mojela. Still, he scuffed his chance, striking the ball with the side of his boot.

Before the half-time whistle, Rushwin Dortley nearly broke the deadlock with a headed effort of his own for the home side, but Ellis Rammala cleared the chance off the goalline.

The match would turn into a dramatic affair, 20 minutes into the second half as Cupido squared up with Rammala after what looked like a professional foul. Cupido reacted and questioned the player for the foul, the referee did not like what he saw and cautioned Rammala with a yellow card while Cupido was given his marching orders. The replay, however, depicts that Rammala may have shoved his head toward Cupido instead of the other way around when the two came face to face.

A furiously looking Bartlett questioned the decision, but referee Mosemeng stuck to his guns and Spurs now had to continue the match without their talisman.

But Nel came to the rescue and perfectly drilled a placed shot into the bottom corner, bounced beyond goalkeeper Ludwe Mpakumpaku’s reach to send the partial home crowd at Athlone Stadium into a frenzy.

Spurs held on tight, and the moment of truth in the game came with the final kick as Casric substitute Given Thibedi hit an audacious half-volley that looked to be edging into the top left corner, only for Lincoln Vyver to palm away the strike with a stunning save.

The final whistle sounded, and Vyver ran to the touchline pumping his fists with his teammates surrounding him in elation before a tearful Bartlett embraced the 22-year-old with a hug that came with huge relief.