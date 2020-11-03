Daniel Akpeyi: 'We know we need to make up for Soweto derby loss'

Goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi says Kaizer Chiefs will bounce back from their MTN8 semi-final first leg defeat to Orlando Pirates.

Amakhosi suffered a 3-0 loss at the weekend and must now turn their attentions to TS Galaxy in the Premiership at FNB Stadium on Wednesday.

Speaking ahead of the tie, the Nigerian international goalkeeper was reported by FARPost as saying: "We know we need to put everything that we have into the next game to make up for the loss against Orlando Pirates.

"The earlier we get our points‚ the better it will be for us."

Akpeyi added: "Currently we put ourselves on the back foot. We've realised where we are going wrong and we're trying to work on that.

"Every game matters and it's not just about the league because cup games are also important. It's important that we do better in each game as compared to the previous game.

"That wasn't the case in the Pirates game‚ but we hope that we come out a lot better when we play TS Galaxy."

- TEAMtalk media