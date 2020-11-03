PSL

Daniel Akpeyi: 'We know we need to make up for Soweto derby loss'

Daniel Akpeyi (BackpagePix)
Goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi says Kaizer Chiefs will bounce back from their MTN8 semi-final first leg defeat to Orlando Pirates.

Amakhosi suffered a 3-0 loss at the weekend and must now turn their attentions to TS Galaxy in the Premiership at FNB Stadium on Wednesday.

Speaking ahead of the tie, the Nigerian international goalkeeper was reported by FARPost as saying: "We know we need to put everything that we have into the next game to make up for the loss against Orlando Pirates.

"The earlier we get our points‚ the better it will be for us."

Akpeyi added: "Currently we put ourselves on the back foot. We've realised where we are going wrong and we're trying to work on that.

"Every game matters and it's not just about the league because cup games are also important. It's important that we do better in each game as compared to the previous game.

"That wasn't the case in the Pirates game‚ but we hope that we come out a lot better when we play TS Galaxy."

- TEAMtalk media

Read more on:
kaizer chiefspsldaniel akpeyisoccer
Fixtures
Tue 03 Nov 20 19:30 PM (SAST)
Chippa United
Maritzburg United
Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium
Wed 04 Nov 20 19:30 PM (SAST)
Cape Town City
Mamelodi Sundowns
Cape Town Stadium
Wed 04 Nov 20 19:30 PM (SAST)
Bloemfontein Celtic
Orlando Pirates
Dr. Petrus Molemela Stadium
View More
Results
Wed 28 Oct 20
Golden Arrows 3
SuperSport United 1
Wed 28 Oct 20
TS Galaxy 1
AmaZulu 0
Wed 28 Oct 20
Mamelodi Sundowns 0
Tshakhuma FC 0
View More
Logs
Team
P
W
PTS
1. Baroka
2
2
6
2. Mamelodi Sundowns
2
1
4
3. Golden Arrows
2
1
4
4. Cape Town City
2
1
4
(P)Played (W)Won (PTS)Points
View More
