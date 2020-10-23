Danny Jordaan cries 'foul' in spat with SuperSport over the TV conglomerate's coverage policy

SAFA president Danny Jordaan is seemingly upset because he believes pay-channel SuperSport is siding with his old foe the PSL.

It comes after Bafana Bafana's recent matches were only aired on SuperSport channels.

It's an open secret that Jordaan and PSL supremo Irvin Khoza do not see eye to eye.

Beyond a diplomatic retort that Jordaan's allegations are being investigated at this time, there is also apparently a substantial view within SuperSport ranks that SAFA's complaints over their treatment regarding TV coverage are more a product of their own shortcomings than anything else.

The simmering battle, nevertheless, reached a flashpoint recently when Bafana Bafana's friendly fixtures, the 1-1 draw with Namibia and the 2-1 defeat against Zambia, organised under the aegis of SAFA, were not televised while they were aired on SuperSport channels - thereby arousing a strong element of resentment among a segment of soccer fans.

It is an open secret that Jordaan and Irvin "The Iron Duke" Khoza, the chairperson of South African soccer's professional PSL organisation, among his varied activities, do not see eye to eye on all matters.

One insinuation, in particular, is that the SAFA president was behind implementing the rule whereby it would not be constitutional for a soccer official to head both the national controlling body and the professional wing at the same time.

What this rule entails leaves little to the imagination - with Jordaan and Khoza having crossed swords more than once.

At the same time, SuperSport and the PSL have enjoyed a close, cordial and multi-million rand relationship over TV coverage for a lengthy period - one which was only strengthened substantially a couple of weeks ago when the TV group's parent company, DStv, also became the named sponsor of the PSL League Championship following the withdrawal of Absa from this role.

Also, the indignant Jordaan wanted to know how SuperSport was able recently to enthusiastically announce an agreement to televise Ethiopian League games, yet insert difficulties in the way of SAFA in discussions over conditions TV rights on viewing.

To which one official responded: "The SAFA president should look within his own organisation - and not direct the question for an answer to the public."