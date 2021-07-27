PSL

DONE DEAL! Kaizer Chiefs confirm Keagan Dolly, Cole Alexander signing

Tashreeq Vardien
Keagan Dolly (Image courtesy of Kaizer Chiefs Twitter account)
Keagan Dolly (Image courtesy of Kaizer Chiefs Twitter account)

Kaizer Chiefs have confirmed the capture of winger Keagan Dolly and midfielder Cole Alexander.

Both players have inked three-year deals until the end of the 2024/25 season.

"Dolly was in France with Montpellier where he spent five seasons. Before moving to Europe, he played for Mamelodi Sundowns and Ajax Cape Town," the club said in a statement.

"The 28-year-old is a product of the School of Excellence. The winger will don jersey #10 for the next three years. 

"Alexander joins Chiefs from Indian Club, Odisha, where he spent just one season. The player will be reunited with Coach Stuart Baxter, who was in charge of Odisha at the time.

"The hardworking midfielder will wear jersey #17 at Chiefs."

Dolly was previously linked with a move to another French club, while he also had the option to play in North Africa.

However, the former Sundowns playmaker opted to return to familiar grounds back home.

Alexander was long rumoured to be on the radar of Stuart Baxter as the Scotsman returned to Naturena for a second stint. 

Dolly will reunite with Khama Billiat and Leonardo Castro at Naturena and will hope to reignite their partnership, which was known as CBD during their time at Downs.

Meanwhile, Alexander will also see familiar faces such as Sifiso Hlanti, Kgaogelo Sekgota, Brandon Peterson and Phathutshedzo Nange, who he spent time with at Bidvest Wits. 

Dolly and Alexander take Amakhosi's transfer tally to 10 players as they have already signed Brandon Peterson, Sifiso Hlanti, Phathushedzo Nange, Njabulo Ngcobo, Sibusiso Mabiliso, Kgaogelo Sekgota and Austin Dube.

Meanwhile, 23-year-old defender Given Thibedi has been recalled from his season-long spell at Swallows FC.

Alexander has already been training with Amakhosi, whereas Dolly is expected meet the rest of his Amakhosi team-mates when he joins Thursday's training session.

