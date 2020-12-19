Dumisani Zuma admits Kaizer Chiefs players still adapting to Gavin Hunt philosophy

Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Dumisani Zuma believes the squad just needs more time with coach Gavin Hunt as they are showing signs of improvement.

Amakhosi have endured a difficult start to the season as they sit 13th in the DStv Premiership standings after winning only one of their first seven league games.

Zuma remains optimistic they can turn their fortunes around, and he is eager to begin the recovery against Bloemfontein Celtic at FNB Stadium this evening at 18:00.

"We also have to use this game [against Celtic] to bounce back as our performances are getting better," said Zuma as per Far Post.

"I can say it is still early, we have a new coach and we're still understanding his philosophy. But I think now we are improving, especially in the last two games, and I'm sure we will continue and get positive results."

On the game itself, Zuma added: "It will be a tough game as they gave us problems last season in the two rounds [in the league]. They are doing well as they were in the Nedbank Cup and MTN8 final, so it's going to be tough."

- TEAMtalk media