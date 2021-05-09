Kerr hails TTM's Nedbank Cup title as 'great achievement after the season they've had'

Head coach Dylan Kerr credited his TTM players for lifting the Nedbank Cup final following a win over Chippa United.

TTM defeated Chippa by 1-0 thanks to a goal by Ndabayithethwa Ndlondlo who scored the only goal of the game at Free State Stadium.

Kerr shared his pride at his players for their historic achievement in the face of what has been a difficult maiden campaign for the PSL new-boys.

Head coach Dylan Kerr on Saturday credited his squad for their outstanding achievement in lifting their first-ever trophy in the Nedbank Cup in the face of adversity in what has been a challenging season.



Midfielder Ndabayithethwa Ndlondlo proved the match-winner with a long-range effort in the 27th minute as TTM defeated Chippa United by 1-0 to lift their first piece of silverware after a hard-fought win at Free State Stadium.

The 54-year-old credited his players alongside the management and ownership group for their efforts following what has been a sometimes chaotic maiden campaign in the PSL.

"It's a cup final, and you've got to dig in deep," Kerr said. "Credit to all my players, all the staff and [former head coach] Mpho Maleke, who have been fantastic while we've been together.

"We've got our just reward, and I even think the chairman might phone me tonight to say congratulations.

"It's a great achievement for TTM after the season that they've had. The players have been through so many ups and downs with more downs than ups, but they thoroughly deserve this."

PICTURES | TTM's Dylan Kerr has a good night's sleep with Nedbank Cup trophy

An emotional Kerr added that their celebrations would have to be somewhat measured as their attention would quickly need to shift towards fighting relegation.

"I'm just so proud of the players and everyone who is involved with Tshakuma," Kerr added.

"The trophy is the thing that matters, getting into the CAF Confederation Cup is the second thing, and then the prize money is the third most important thing.

"The money helps the chairman to clear a lot of things that he has been left with.

"The players have got to enjoy tonight, but not too much because we've got an important game against SuperSport United on Wednesday, and we're still not out of danger.

"There's going to be some celebrations, but they'll to be in bed by 10 o'clock, that's for sure!"