Ernst Middendorp calls out Kaizer Chiefs players' attitude

Ernst Middendorp has criticised Kaizer Chiefs players' attitude following their defeat to Bloemfontein Celtic.

The German mentor says their comeback win over Polokwane City might have affected them in their loss to Phunya Sele Sele.

Amakhosi could not extend their log lead over Mamelodi Sundowns, who can now reduce the gap to three points with a victory on Friday.

Kaizer Chiefs head coach Ernst Middendorp has lamented the attitude of his players after the Sowetan giants suffered a 3-1 defeat against Bloemfontein Celtic on Wednesday.



Despite taking the lead courtesy of Eric Mathoho in the first-half, Phunya Sele Sele were up for the fight as Sera Motebang netted a brace while Victor Letsoalo finished off the Absa Premiership log leaders at Tuks Stadium on Wednesday night.

Amakhosi recently defeated Polokwane City 3-2 after coming from two goals down.

Middendorp, in his post-match interview on Wednesday, said the victory against Polokwane could have affected his charges when playing against Celtic as he felt they were taking it "too easy" with no real energy.

"It's always something when you take it too easy and I think we had this problem today. We were thinking with this setup, how we turned [it] around [against] Polokwane City and we wanted to take this drive in to this game today. But unfortunately it didn't work," the German mentor told SuperSport TV.



"We were the ones who were leading but again it's all about the energy, how we approach this game through the entire game. We haven't done it right. Bloemfontein Celtic are a difficult side to play against."

During the post-match virtual press conference, Middendorp delved deeper, but the 61-year-old remained calm when responding to reporters.



What did Middendorp "learn" from the defeat? His answer was brief and simple.

"If you win a game, you will learn. If you draw or lose a game you will learn too," he said with a wry smile.

The defeat now leaves Chiefs with just a six-point lead over Mamelodi Sundowns who have one game in hand.

On Friday, the Brazilians could close the gap to three points with a victory against Maritzburg United.

Meanwhile, Amakhosi are next in action against Stellenbosch FC on Sunday.