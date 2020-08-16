Ernst Middendorp only focused on Chiefs performance

While delighted with his side's win, Kaizer Chiefs head coach Ernst Middendorp would not be drawn into talking up their chances of winning the Premiership title this season.

Amakhosi came from two goals down to claim a dramatic 3-2 win to extend their lead at the top of the standings to six points with six fixtures remaining in the season.

Even though second-place Mamelodi Sundowns have a game in hand, Chiefs have their fate in their own hands and will win the title if they claim victory in all of their remaining games.

Middendorp was delighted to claim victory but wasn't especially pleased they made such hard work of it.

"We weren't a very happy team at half-time. Credit to Polokwane City. They caught us sleeping three or four times," said after the match.

"The changes helped us in the second half with the bringing in of experienced players like Katsande, Rama, Bernard Parker. In the second half, we had a calmness, coolness, we built up in a totally different way.

"Being 2-0 down and scoring three goals in eight minutes shows the ambition, shows the character that each player had.

"It was not good in the second half. There was no pressure on the ball. The long balls were coming over our defensive line and we didn't react.

"We were much better in the second half. We were ambitious, focused, committed. We wanted to win this game and we have done it.

"I'm not concerned with other sides' results, who wins, who loses. I can only focus on Kaizer Chiefs, to work with the team, to prepare the team.

"History is past. Yesterday is past. The current moment is a gift. It's fantastic. The future we all know is a secret. Nobody knows. We want to win this championship, we said it in August last year and we are working hard for it as we have seen today."

