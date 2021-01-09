Ernst Middendorp's Maritzburg stun Kaizer Chiefs as pressure mounts on Gavin Hunt

Ernst Middendorp's Maritzburg United heaped further pressure on Gavin Hunt's Kaizer Chiefs as Judas Moseamedi scored two second-half goals in a 2-0 win at FNB Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The first half proved to be a fairly low-key affair with clear-cut goal-scoring chances hard to come by.



The first chance of note arrived in the eighth minute when Maritzburg's Riyaaz Ismail tried his luck from outside the box, only to see his speculative shot drift wide of the left-hand post.

Chiefs, meanwhile, created a handful of good chances but a lack of cutting edge in front of goal meant that many of those chances went to waste.

Siyabonga Ngezana let fly from all of 35 yards out in the 24th minute but his shot flew harmlessly over the bar, before heading over from a Bernard Parker set-piece delivery just after the half-hour mark.

Khama Billiat had two great chances in the closing stages of the half but his first attempt flew just wide of the mark while his 39th-minute shot was denied brilliantly by Maritzburg 'keeper Jethren Barr.

Maritzburg coach Middendorp made a change in personnel at the start of the second stanza, with Daylon Claasen replacing Malebogo Modise, and counterpart Hunt would soon follow suit as Dumisani Zuma was brought on to replace the injured Billiat.

The visitors saw later efforts from Anthony Akumu and Daniel Morgan blocked by the Chiefs defence, before they finally broke the deadlock in the 66th minute. Mosemaedi netted the all-important goal, heading the ball into the bottom-left corner from Malebogo Modise's lobbed ball from distance.

Chiefs responded by creating a handful of chances in the minutes that followed but Ramahlwe Mphahlele, Samir Nurkovic and Darrel Macheke failed to find the target with their respective efforts.

Amakhosi were made to rue those squandered opportunities as Maritzburg went on to double their advantage in the 79th minute, Moseamedi netting his second of the game with a shot from the left side of the six-yard box.

With just over 10 minutes remaining on the clock, Chiefs had time to reduce the deficit but failed to breach the Maritzburg defence as the visitors comfortably held on to record a clean sheet and claim the three points on offer.

Pressure is now mounting on Chiefs mentor Hunt, with his side sitting a lowly 14th in the standings with only one win from nine games.

Middendorp, who was sacked as Chiefs coach just before the new season, saw his side move off the bottom of the log to 12th spot.

- TEAMtalk media