Eymael responds to SAFA stance: 'I have been working in Africa for 10 years'

Luc Eymael says that he is surprised by the South African Football Association's (SAFA) attempts to block his appointment at Chippa United.

The former Free State Stars boss was announced by the struggling DStv Premiership club on Wednesday after they parted ways with Lehlohonolo Seema following a poor run of results.

While Eymael refuted claims he has officially signed with the Chilli Boys, the Belgian coach has now responded to SAFA's stance against him.

The football body are opposed to allowing Eymael back to work in South Africa after he was reportedly fired from his last job as head coach of Tanzania club Young Africans for racism.

But Eymael has slammed those claims, telling FARPost: "Yes, I read the statement of SAFA. My lawyer wrote to SAFA one month ago after they released a statement (in July). I am very surprised because they never sent me anything.

"Why didn't SAFA let me know? And on which basis is SAFA taking a decision? Which basis? Which judgment do they have? I have been working for 10 years in Africa and I have never had a problem.

"Do you think for one minute if I was racist, I could have stayed 10 years in Africa? It's impossible. I am very surprised because it's like its political interference you know.

"I have all the evidence on my phone that the big boss of Yanga recommended me to Azam. So how can they recommend me to Azam (Tanzanian club) if I am a racist person? If I really did bad things in Yanga?

"I am telling you I never said those words, that's first of all. I have never been found guilty, I never went to a DC, and I never had any termination of contract letter (from Yanga). I never received any contract termination letter."

- TEAMtalk media