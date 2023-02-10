Fadlu Davids fires warning to Kaizer Chiefs about 'Friday nights' at Harry Gwala Stadium

Kaizer Chiefs travel to KwaZulu-Natal on Friday for a Round of 32 Nedbank Cup clash against Maritzburg United.

Fadlu Davids expressed that Harry Gwala Stadium is a unique ground to the home side, especially if they are playing on Friday nights.

The former Orlando Pirates co-coach believes it will be an end-to-end match despite his charges fighting to avoid relegation in the Premiership.

Maritzburg United head coach Fadlu Davids has warned Kaizer Chiefs about playing Friday nights at the Harry Gwala Stadium.

The Team of Choice is well-known across the football fraternity in South Africa, especially during Davids's first stint as coach, for their Friday night record against visiting teams, who would more often than not leave Pietermaritzburg defeated.

"We had a good record when playing on Friday nights the last time I was here," Davids expressed during the KwaZulu-Natal Nedbank Cup press conference.

"We created some sort of invincibility when playing on Friday nights in Harry Gwala, but obviously, we have lost that record in recent years. And we have to earn that back once more."

Friday will see the 12 000-capacity Harry Gwala Stadium sold out, with Amakhosi visiting and seeking to progress from the Nedbank Cup Round of 32.

Despite Davids being focused on wanting to curb bottom-dwelling Maritzburg's relegation from the DStv Premiership - they are 15th on the league standings - he vowed that his team does not intend to give Chiefs a free pass to the last 16.

"They’re a very good team, I don’t think we should take away what coach Arthur Zwane has done.

"Friday nights at home are normally an occasion on their own, but having Chiefs coming just raises the stakes even more.

"We expect both teams to go at each other because we want to win the game, and that’s always our approach to games. And Chiefs will probably focus on this tournament more than any other.”

The former Orlando Pirates co-coach added: "This is the competition they [Chiefs] will really focus on since they are playing for silverware.

"They will be playing to win, so you can expect an end-to-end game where both teams will be playing for the result.

"I don't think there is a team that will sit back and try to absorb pressure or hold on to a draw. We are not playing for extra time, we will try to win the match ... so it will be an interesting match."

Kick-off is at 19:30.



