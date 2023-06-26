57m ago

Share

Fadlu Davids lands new coaching gig, joins forces with ex-Orlando Pirates boss at Moroccan giants

accreditation
Tashreeq Vardien
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Fadlu Davids.
Fadlu Davids.
Photo by Darren Stewart/Gallo Images

Former Maritzburg United mentor Fadlu Davids has embarked on a new chapter in his career by joining Raja Club Athletic as the assistant to head coach Josef Zinnbauer.

READ | CAF boss Motsepe reveals Super League delayed start, name change mooted and controversial exclusions

This collaboration marks the third time that Davids and Zinnbauer will join forces, having previously worked together at Orlando Pirates as well as during their tenure at Locomotive Moscow.

Davids' arrival at Raja Club Athletic comes on the heels of Zinnbauer's recent appointment and follows closely on Davids' unsuccessful attempt to keep Maritzburg United in the DStv Premiership.

The Moroccan football giants confirmed the appointment of Davids as their new assistant coach on Sunday.

Raja's performance in the Botola Pro League, the top tier of Moroccan football, placed them in a respectable fifth position.

Under Zinnbauer's leadership, the team demonstrated promising signs, securing eight points from his four matches in charge since his arrival.

Looking ahead, Raja is poised to participate in the highly anticipated Arab Club Champions Cup.

The team finds itself in a challenging group alongside prominent clubs such as CR Belouizdad, Kuwait SC, and Al Wahda FC, managed by the esteemed Pitso Mosimane. 

By aligning their coaching prowess, Zinnbauer and Davids will aim to foster a winning mentality within Raja Club Athletic and elevate the team's performance to new levels of excellence.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Results
Sat 20 May 23
Swallows
Swallows 2
Marumo Gallants FC
Marumo Gallants FC 0
Sat 20 May 23
Stellenbosch
Stellenbosch 2
TS Galaxy
TS Galaxy 1
Sat 20 May 23
Sekhukhune United
Sekhukhune United 1
SuperSport United
SuperSport United 0
View More
Logs
Team
P
W
PTS
Team Logo
1. Mamelodi Sundowns
30
21
70
Team Logo
2. Orlando Pirates
30
16
54
Team Logo
3. SuperSport United
30
14
51
Team Logo
4. Cape Town City FC
30
12
45
(P)Played (W)Won (PTS)Points
View More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23173.9) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo