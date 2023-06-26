Fadlu Davids lands new coaching gig, joins forces with ex-Orlando Pirates boss at Moroccan giants

Former Maritzburg United mentor Fadlu Davids has embarked on a new chapter in his career by joining Raja Club Athletic as the assistant to head coach Josef Zinnbauer.

READ | CAF boss Motsepe reveals Super League delayed start, name change mooted and controversial exclusions

This collaboration marks the third time that Davids and Zinnbauer will join forces, having previously worked together at Orlando Pirates as well as during their tenure at Locomotive Moscow.

Davids' arrival at Raja Club Athletic comes on the heels of Zinnbauer's recent appointment and follows closely on Davids' unsuccessful attempt to keep Maritzburg United in the DStv Premiership.

The Moroccan football giants confirmed the appointment of Davids as their new assistant coach on Sunday.

Let's all welcome our new coach assistant who just joined the team, ???????????? ???????????????????????? ???????? pic.twitter.com/sPPVQtNVJA — Raja Club Athletic (@RCAofficiel) June 25, 2023

Raja's performance in the Botola Pro League, the top tier of Moroccan football, placed them in a respectable fifth position.



Under Zinnbauer's leadership, the team demonstrated promising signs, securing eight points from his four matches in charge since his arrival.

Looking ahead, Raja is poised to participate in the highly anticipated Arab Club Champions Cup.

The team finds itself in a challenging group alongside prominent clubs such as CR Belouizdad, Kuwait SC, and Al Wahda FC, managed by the esteemed Pitso Mosimane.



By aligning their coaching prowess, Zinnbauer and Davids will aim to foster a winning mentality within Raja Club Athletic and elevate the team's performance to new levels of excellence.



