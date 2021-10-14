Fans question PSL 'criteria' as Moses Mabhida Stadium again cracks nod to host MTN 8 final

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) has confirmed Moses Mabhida Stadium will host the upcoming MTN 8 final between Mamelodi Sundowns and Cape Town City.

The fixture will take place on Saturday, 30 October with the kick-off time to be announced in due course.

This will be the fifth time the stadium hosts the final in past decade, with the most recent MTN 8 finals played at the KwaZulu-Natal arena in 2017 and 2018.

MTN 8 final hosts in the past 10 years: 2011 - Kaizer Chiefs 2-1 Bidvest Wits – FNB Stadium, Johannesburg 2012 - Swallows FC 2-0 AmaZulu – Dobsonville Stadium, Johannesburg 2013 - Orlando Pirates (1) 1-1 (3) Platinum Stars – Moses Mabhida Stadium, Durban *penalties shootout 2014 - Kaizer Chiefs 1-0 Orlando Pirates – Moses Mabhida Stadium, Durban 2015 - Ajax Cape Town 1-0 Kaizer Chiefs – Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium, Gqeberha 2016 - Bidvest Wits 3-0 Orlando Pirates – Mbombela Stadium, Mpumalanga 2017 - SuperSport United (4) 1-1 (2) Cape Town City – Moses Mabhida Stadium, Durban *penalty shootout 2018 - Super Sport United (1) 1-1 (4) Cape Town City – Moses Mabhida Stadium, Durban *penalty shootout 2019 - Highlands Park 0-1 Orlando Pirates – Orlando Stadium, Johannesburg 2020 - Kaizer Chiefs 0-2 Orlando Pirates – FNB Stadium, Johannesburg

The Western Cape, Northern Cape and the Free State have never hosted the MTN 8 final..

Cape Town Stadium, however, did get a rare nod at hosting the 2017/18 Nedbank Cup final between Maritzburg United and Free State Stars.

Meanwhile, last season’s Nedbank Cup final was played at the Free State Stadium between Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (now Marumo Gallants) and Chippa United.

The majority of domestic soccer cup finals have been played in Gauteng and Kwa-Zulu Natal.

Nedbank Cup final host in past 10 years: 2012 - SuperSport United 2-0 Mamelodi Sundowns – Orlando Stadium 2013 - Kaizer Chiefs 1-0 SuperSport United – Moses Mabhida Stadium 2014 - Orlando Pirates 3-1 Bidvest Wits – Moses Mabhida Stadium 2015 - Mamelodi Sundowns (4) 0-0 (3) Ajax Cape Town – Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium *penalty shootout 2016 - SuperSport United 3-2 Orlando Pirates – Peter Mokaba Stadium, Polokwane 2017 - SuperSport United 4-1 Orlando Pirates – Moses Mabhida Stadium 2018 - Free State Stars 1-0 Maritzburg United – Cape Town Stadium 2019 - TS Galaxy 1-0 Kaizer Chiefs – Moses Mabhida Stadium 2020 - Mamelodi Sundowns 1-0 Bloemfontein Celtic – Orlando Stadium 2021 - Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila 1-0 Chippa United – Free State Stadium







Meanwhile, South Africa football-loving fans have taken to social media to question "the criteria" of how a stadium gets chosen for a final.

And you can't blame them looking at where domestic finals have been hosted in the past 10 years.

One day you need to tell us the criteria of selecting the Stadium of Cup Finals.. Enough Is Enough.... We as supporters deserve to know the truth about all this because it's now seem to be a norm for that particular stadium to always has an upper hand than others.. — Lettuce Mathebula (@lettucemtititi) October 14, 2021

As always if it's not Mabhida it's Soccer city, y not Nelson Mandela Bay stadium, Mbombela, Cape Town Stadium, Peter Mokaba????‍?? — Nineteen37 (@Nev1937) October 14, 2021

Yall are none creative shame.... I'm so disappointed with this decision, every season Durban hosts the final. What about other provinces? — The Notorious Cellular® (@Cellular_Jnr) October 14, 2021

The PSL has also confirmed that a limited number of vaccinated fans will be allowed to enter the stadium for the final.

The final will serve as a pilot project for new protocols.

Further meetings will take place over the next week to draw up those protocols which the PSL will communicate once they have been approved.