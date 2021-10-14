Fans question PSL 'criteria' as Moses Mabhida Stadium again cracks nod to host MTN 8 final

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) has confirmed Moses Mabhida Stadium will host the upcoming MTN 8 final between Mamelodi Sundowns and Cape Town City.
The fixture will take place on Saturday, 30 October with the kick-off time to be announced in due course.
This will be the fifth time the stadium hosts the final in past decade, with the most recent MTN 8 finals played at the KwaZulu-Natal arena in 2017 and 2018.
2011 - Kaizer Chiefs 2-1 Bidvest Wits – FNB Stadium, Johannesburg
2012 - Swallows FC 2-0 AmaZulu – Dobsonville Stadium, Johannesburg
2013 - Orlando Pirates (1) 1-1 (3) Platinum Stars – Moses Mabhida Stadium, Durban *penalties shootout
2014 - Kaizer Chiefs 1-0 Orlando Pirates – Moses Mabhida Stadium, Durban
2015 - Ajax Cape Town 1-0 Kaizer Chiefs – Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium, Gqeberha
2016 - Bidvest Wits 3-0 Orlando Pirates – Mbombela Stadium, Mpumalanga
2017 - SuperSport United (4) 1-1 (2) Cape Town City – Moses Mabhida Stadium, Durban *penalty shootout
2018 - Super Sport United (1) 1-1 (4) Cape Town City – Moses Mabhida Stadium, Durban *penalty shootout
2019 - Highlands Park 0-1 Orlando Pirates – Orlando Stadium, Johannesburg
2020 - Kaizer Chiefs 0-2 Orlando Pirates – FNB Stadium, Johannesburg
The Western Cape, Northern Cape and the Free State have never hosted the MTN 8 final..
Cape Town Stadium, however, did get a rare nod at hosting the 2017/18 Nedbank Cup final between Maritzburg United and Free State Stars.
Meanwhile, last season’s Nedbank Cup final was played at the Free State Stadium between Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (now Marumo Gallants) and Chippa United.
The majority of domestic soccer cup finals have been played in Gauteng and Kwa-Zulu Natal.
2012 - SuperSport United 2-0 Mamelodi Sundowns – Orlando Stadium
2013 - Kaizer Chiefs 1-0 SuperSport United – Moses Mabhida Stadium
2014 - Orlando Pirates 3-1 Bidvest Wits – Moses Mabhida Stadium
2015 - Mamelodi Sundowns (4) 0-0 (3) Ajax Cape Town – Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium *penalty shootout
2016 - SuperSport United 3-2 Orlando Pirates – Peter Mokaba Stadium, Polokwane
2017 - SuperSport United 4-1 Orlando Pirates – Moses Mabhida Stadium
2018 - Free State Stars 1-0 Maritzburg United – Cape Town Stadium
2019 - TS Galaxy 1-0 Kaizer Chiefs – Moses Mabhida Stadium
2020 - Mamelodi Sundowns 1-0 Bloemfontein Celtic – Orlando Stadium
2021 - Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila 1-0 Chippa United – Free State Stadium
Meanwhile, South Africa football-loving fans have taken to social media to question "the criteria" of how a stadium gets chosen for a final.
And you can't blame them looking at where domestic finals have been hosted in the past 10 years.
One day you need to tell us the criteria of selecting the Stadium of Cup Finals.. Enough Is Enough.... We as supporters deserve to know the truth about all this because it's now seem to be a norm for that particular stadium to always has an upper hand than others..— Lettuce Mathebula (@lettucemtititi) October 14, 2021
As always if it's not Mabhida it's Soccer city, y not Nelson Mandela Bay stadium, Mbombela, Cape Town Stadium, Peter Mokaba??????— Nineteen37 (@Nev1937) October 14, 2021
Yall are none creative shame.... I'm so disappointed with this decision, every season Durban hosts the final. What about other provinces?— The Notorious Cellular® (@Cellular_Jnr) October 14, 2021
The PSL has also confirmed that a limited number of vaccinated fans will be allowed to enter the stadium for the final.
The final will serve as a pilot project for new protocols.
Further meetings will take place over the next week to draw up those protocols which the PSL will communicate once they have been approved.