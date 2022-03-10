PSL

1h ago

Forget about Pitso! It's about Sundowns v Al Ahly, says veteran goalie Mweene

accreditation
Tashreeq Vardien
0:00
Pitso Mosimane (Gallo Images)
Pitso Mosimane (Gallo Images)
  • Veteran goalkeeper Kennedy Mweene has brushed aside the homecoming of former coach Pitso Mosimane.
  • He says it will be "Mamelodi Sundowns versus Al Ahly" and not the 57-year-old mentor up against his former players.
  • Sundowns entertain the Mosimane's charges over the weekend in a highly-anticipated clash.

Mamelodi Sundowns will come face-to-face against a familiar figure on Saturday afternoon at FNB Stadium.

He has cemented his legacy at the Brazilians, and what he achieved in his nearly eight-year stay at the club cannot be ignored. 

But in September 2020, Pitso Mosimane opted to get out of his comfort zone, taking the Al Ahly gig on a lucrative two-year offer.

That deal has now been extended, and deservedly so.

Mosimane put pen-to-paper on another two-year deal on Wednesday morning, ending speculation that the club was looking to offload the South African.

'Jingles', as he is affectionately known, clinched the Egyptian Premier League, Egypt Cup and back-to-back CAF Champions League titles. He has also guided Al Ahly to back-to-back third place finishes at the Club World Cup.

But Saturday's mammoth CAF Champions League Group A encounter between Sundowns and Al Ahly will not be about Mosimane returning to familiar grounds, insisted veteran goalkeeper Kennedy Mweene.

"Yes, he was our coach, but at the same time, it's not about him - it is about our teams Sundowns and Al Ahly," said the 37-year-old.

"For us, it is to go into the game and do what we have to do. At the end of the day, we all have respect for coach Pitso because a lot of us has been coached by him.

"But I have to say this - it is about Sundowns and Al Ahly and not us against coach Pitso," he concluded.

Sundowns clawed their way to a 1-0 win in the first round of the group stages, their first-ever win on Egyptian soil against Al Ahly.

Saturday's second round tie will kick-off at 15:00.

Read more on:
al ahlymamelodi sundownscaf champions leaguepitso mosimanesoccer
