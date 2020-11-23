Former Bafana Bafana, Mamelodi Sundowns defender Anele Ngcongca dies in car accident

Former Bafana Bafana and Mamelodi Sundowns defender Anele Ngcongca has died in a car accident.

The former Sundowns defender succumbed to his injuries after being involved in an accident in KwaZulu-Natal.

The defender recently secured a loan move to AmaZulu from parent club Sundowns for the 2020/2021 campaign.

Former Bafana Bafana and Mamelodi Sundowns defender Anele Ngcongca has died at the age of 33 after being involved in a car accident in the early hours of Monday morning in KwaZulu-Natal.

Sport24 has learnt that Ngcongca was in a car being driven by a female companion, understood to be his agent, on the N2 and that he succumbed to his injuries after being flung from the vehicle.

Medical officials were on the scene at around 06:00 on Monday morning and the female involved is currently in a critical condition in a Richards Bay hospital.

The Bafana Bafana international made 53 appearances for the senior men's national football team since making his debut in 2009 and was part of the 2010 World Cup squad.

Ngcongca also spent several years abroad in the Belgian top-flight making 223 appearances for Genk from 2007-2016.

It is believed that Ngcongca was to be unveiled as AmaZulu's latest addition on Monday.

- Compiled by Sport24 staff



