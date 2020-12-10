PSL

1h ago

add bookmark

Former Bafana Bafana, Mamelodi Sundowns defender Anele Ngcongca laid to rest

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
The late Anele Ngcongca: Picture: Gallo Images
The late Anele Ngcongca: Picture: Gallo Images

The funeral of Anele Ngcongca took place at Gugulethu in Cape Town on Thursday.

The former Bafana Bafana and Mamelodi Sundowns player died in a car accident on 23 November in KwaZulu Natal.

Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture, Nathi Mthethwa addressed the gathered mourners calling Ngcongca an "ambassador for our country on and off the field”. 

Ngcongca played 53 times for South Africa after making his debut in 2009.

He also spent several years abroad in the Belgian top-flight making 223 appearances for Genk from 2007-2016.

While at Genk Ngcongca won the Belgian Pro League, two Belgian Cups and the Belgian Super Cup. 

- Compiled by Sport24 staff

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
Barcelona's Griezmann says ending Huawei contract over Uighurs claims
Manchester United reduce asking price for Paul Pogba
Swallows coach: We have to keep our feet on the ground
Read more on:
anele ngcongcasoccer
Fixtures
Tue 15 Dec 20 19:30 PM (SAST)
Stellenbosch
Cape Town City
Danie Craven Stadium
Tue 15 Dec 20 19:30 PM (SAST)
Mamelodi Sundowns
TS Galaxy
Loftus Versfeld Stadium
Tue 15 Dec 20 19:30 PM (SAST)
SuperSport United
Kaizer Chiefs
Lucas Masterpieces Moripe Stadium
View More
Results
Wed 09 Dec 20
Kaizer Chiefs 2
Black Leopards 2
Wed 09 Dec 20
SuperSport United 0
Bloemfontein Celtic 0
Sun 06 Dec 20
Baroka 2
Chippa United 1
View More
Logs
Team
P
W
PTS
1. Mamelodi Sundowns
6
4
14
2. Swallows
6
3
12
3. Baroka
6
3
11
4. Orlando Pirates
6
2
10
(P)Played (W)Won (PTS)Points
View More
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20344.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo