Former Bafana Bafana, Mamelodi Sundowns defender Anele Ngcongca laid to rest

The funeral of Anele Ngcongca took place at Gugulethu in Cape Town on Thursday.

The former Bafana Bafana and Mamelodi Sundowns player died in a car accident on 23 November in KwaZulu Natal.

Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture, Nathi Mthethwa addressed the gathered mourners calling Ngcongca an "ambassador for our country on and off the field”.

Ngcongca played 53 times for South Africa after making his debut in 2009.

He also spent several years abroad in the Belgian top-flight making 223 appearances for Genk from 2007-2016.

While at Genk Ngcongca won the Belgian Pro League, two Belgian Cups and the Belgian Super Cup.

