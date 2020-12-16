PSL

13m ago

add bookmark

Former Bafana, Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane tests positive for Covid-19

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
New Al Ahly head coach Pitso Mosimane.
New Al Ahly head coach Pitso Mosimane.
Al Ahly

Former Mamelodi Sundowns and Bafana Bafana coach Pitso Mosimane has tested positive for Covid-19.

The news was confirmed in a statement from Mosimane's current club, Egyptian giants and current African champions, Al Ahly. 

"Al Ahly's head coach Pitso Mosimane tested positive for COVID-19," the club said in a statement.

"Mosimane will be subjected to the home isolation regime, set by the Ministry of Health."

Mosimane left South Africa in early October following another treble with Sundowns, taking the reins at Al Ahly in what is considered one of the most demanding jobs in African football. 

He hit the ground running, though, wrapping up the Egyptian Cup title while also landing the club another CAF Champions League crown. 

On December 12, Mosimane posted a picture to social media of his immediate family having joined him for breakfast alongside the Nile in Egypt. 

It is understood that his wife, too, has tested positive.

With the new Egyptian League season having now begun, Mosimane will miss his side's league fixture against Ghazl El Mahalla on Friday.

- Compiled by Sport24 staff

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
PSL mourns the loss of former Chiefs, Pirates, Highlands Park coach Joe Frickleton
Slaven Bilic sacked by Premier League strugglers West Brom
Barca presidential candidate Farre insists he would keep Messi
Read more on:
mamelodi sundownsbafana bafanapitso mosimanesoccer
Fixtures
Wed 16 Dec 20 15:30 PM (SAST)
Black Leopards
Tshakhuma FC
Thohoyandou Stadium
Wed 16 Dec 20 17:30 PM (SAST)
AmaZulu
Golden Arrows
Jonsson Kings Park Stadium
Wed 16 Dec 20 19:00 PM (SAST)
Bloemfontein Celtic
Baroka
Dr. Petrus Molemela Stadium
View More
Results
Tue 15 Dec 20
Stellenbosch 1
Cape Town City 2
Tue 15 Dec 20
Mamelodi Sundowns 2
TS Galaxy 0
Tue 15 Dec 20
SuperSport United 2
Kaizer Chiefs 1
View More
Logs
Team
P
W
PTS
1. Mamelodi Sundowns
7
5
17
2. Swallows
7
4
15
3. Cape Town City
7
3
12
4. SuperSport United
6
4
12
(P)Played (W)Won (PTS)Points
View More
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20344.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo