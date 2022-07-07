Gavin Hunt returns to SuperSport as new coach: 'He's coming back home'

Former Kaizer Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt has reunited with his former club, where he won three Premiership titles, SuperSport United, club chairperson Khulu Sibiya announced on Thursday.

The 57-year-old won three straight league titles as head coach of Matsatsantsa between 2008 and 2010 before leaving for then-Bidvest Wits in 2013, who he also led to the Premier Soccer League (PSL) title in 2017.

Hunt, however, enjoyed less success at Chiefs, where he spent less than a full season and had a brief ill-fated spell in charge of Chippa United.

"He is very familiar to many of you and the football fraternity and very much familiar to SuperSport United," Sibiya said.

"He became the first coach to win three back-to-back titles with one club and he did that with this club.

"He's coming back home and I'm very happy to receive Gavin Hunt and I think he's going to take this club to a very high level."

Sibiya, however, started his announcement by rubbishing reports that SuperSport United was for sale.

"The country has been abuzz about that story," said Sibiya.

"To me and everyone involved with SuperSport, this came as a big surprise. Nobody has approached us in terms of the sale of the club.

"The club is definitely not for sale, it's up and running. No one has made an overture to say they want to buy the club."