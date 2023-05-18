50m ago

Free tickets ... on condition: Sundowns calls on 12th man to paint Loftus yellow

Mamelodi Sundowns supporters. (Photo by Gallo Images)
Mamelodi Sundowns are on a mission to fill up Loftus Versveld for their CAF Champions League semi-final second leg against Wydad Casablanca on Saturday (15:00).

With the tie locked at 0-0 on aggregate after Downs escaped with a draw in Casablanca last Saturday despite going down to nine players, the South African champions are keen on painting Pretoria yellow come the return leg at home.

Sundowns were up against it in the first leg at the Mohamed V Stadium in Morocco with a boisterous crowd and fired up defending African champions making the visitors less than comfortable.

Sundowns head coach Rhulani Mokwena wants his fans to serve the same dish.

"It’s very important to play in front of a full Loftus," said Mokwena.

"We’ve come to a point where there is a huge expectation regarding the team’s performance.

"We’ve also reached a point where the Sundowns supporters have matured in understanding what is demanded or required of them as the 12th man for big Champions League games.

"They’ve become very important and I expect nothing less than to hear the drums, the chanting and to see a full stadium that will give us extra energy and a push towards the next round."

The DStv Premiership champions have offered free entry to fans in yellow, a ploy they used to good effect when they won the competition in 2016, beating Zamalek 3-0 in Atteridgeville before losing 1-0 away.

