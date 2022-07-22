Friday night lights! Sundowns kick-off title defence in Cape Town as PSL reveal 2022/23 fixtures

The Premier Soccer League officially revealed the 2022/22 season schedule and the full fixture dates for the DStv Premiership.

Last season's champions Mamelodi Sundowns will take on runners-up Cape Town City, while Orlando Pirates take on Swallows FC.

Kaizer Chiefs will travel to KwaZulu-Natal for their opening Premiership fixture.

Cape Town City FC will welcome champions Mamelodi Sundowns for the opening fixture of the DStv Premiership on Friday, 5 August, at the Cape Town Stadium after the Premier Soccer League (PSL) revealed the 2022/23 schedule.

The blockbuster fixture will take to the referee's whistle at 19:30 to kick-start a busy football season worldwide.

The FIFA World Cup takes centre stage smack-bang in the middle of the season (21 November - 18 December), bringing a pause to all domestic football around the globe.

Much like the rest of football leagues worldwide, the PSL has a congested run of fixtures in the lead-up to the six-week break that will start on 14 November due to the World Cup hosted in Qatar.

Meanwhile, after Friday night's mouth-watering opening fixture, Golden Arrows will be at the Princess Magogo Stadium as they take on Premiership newbies Richards Bay on Saturday, 6 August.

At the same time, Marumo Gallants come up against last season's high flyers Stellenbosch FC at the Peter Mokaba Stadium.

Orlando Pirates and their new Spanish coach Jose Riveiro will finally face the music as he gets his first taste of the Premiership as they take on Swallows FC in what is known to be the 'Original Soweto Derby' at Orlando Stadium.

All three matches have a 15:00 kick-off.

After that, at 17:30, Royal AM will entertain their Durban home crowd with a fixture against Kaizer Chiefs at Chatsworth Stadium, while Maritzburg United cap off Saturday evening against Sekhukhune United.

On Sunday, 7 August, TS Galaxy takes on AmaZulu (15:00), while Gavin Hunt will kick-off his SuperSport United return against his former employer Chippa United (17:30).



