Fuming Kaizer Chiefs fans planning 'peaceful' protest after dreadful league form

Certain fans of Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs are apparently planning to stage a protest and will march to the club's famous Naturena headquarters next week.

Sport24 spoke to Thabiso Mohlabeng, an organiser of the planned protest and long-time Chiefs fan, who said they had received "official papers" from the JMPD to stage the protest on Friday, 14 May.

However, Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) spokesperson Wayne Minnaar told: "JMPD has not received any notice of such".

"It is true, and it is going ahead," Mohlabeng said.

"We as the fans went to the JMPD to get their there permission, and we also went to Naturena to notify them that we will be coming. "We have the official papers from them. We went there (to the police department) on Thursday, hence why we are going ahead with the protest."

Despite bagging a CAF Champions League knockout spot against Tanzania's Simba SC, set to be played next week, Amakhosi have experienced a torrid 2020/21 campaign domestically.

The club is currently languishing five points adrift of the relegation zone in ninth position with only four DStv Premiership games remaining.

In his first season as head coach, Gavin Hunt seems to be undergoing many challenges as he inherited a side that lost the league title to Mamelodi Sundowns on the final matchday last season. Chiefs were also hard-hit by their FIFA transfer ban, barring them from signing players this season.

On Tuesday, Hunt saw his charges fall 2-1 to Premiership newbies Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM), which was the last straw for Chiefs fans who sparked the social media hashtag #KaizerChiefsProtest, which gathered momentum on Friday.

It was one of the top trending topics on Twitter, with thousands of Amakhosi fans and football fanatics adding their voices to the potential protest.