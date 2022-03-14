Furious Pitso hints at releasing autobiography detailing tensions with Sundowns

Pitso Mosimane says he intends to release a "book and documentary" in the future.

The coach revealed that it will also detail issues he has with former club Mamelodi Sundowns.

The Red Devils suffered back-to-back defeats against Sundowns in the CAF Champions League.

Al Ahly head coach Pitso Mosimane has hinted that he intends to release an autobiography and documentary in the future that will also reveal the tensions with Mamelodi Sundowns.

On Saturday, the Brazilians clawed their way to a 1-0 victory to seal back-to-back CAF Champions League Group A victories against the Red Devils.

Before the match, the Al Ahly team bus was again stopped by Sundowns fans, which delayed the kick-off for the mammoth encounter.

Mosimane has endured an illustrious career, winning multiple trophies with SuperSport United, Sundowns and Al Ahly.

However, since leaving Sundowns in September 2020, tensions between Mosimane and his former employers have not been cordial.

"I don't want to open up a lot about Sundowns; I will tell you even when we played Sundowns the last time (in Cairo), there's too many things... personal to me. But I am over those things.

"I don't want to talk - it's unbelievable. I don't want to talk anymore. OK, I will talk on my book, on my documentary," he told journalists.

"You will get the shock of your life, of what's happening. Even now, before my every match they are still behind me. They are still after me these people. They don't leave me alone, I've moved on.

"They've got a good team, they've got three coaches, I mean really. What do you want? Move on, leave me... I am gone. I've done my best; I've given you a great team."