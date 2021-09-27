PSL

1h ago

add bookmark

Galaxy sack Owen Da Gama following 'poor results', Bartlett takes over on interim basis

accreditation
Sport24 staff
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Owen Da Gama (Gallo Images)
Owen Da Gama (Gallo Images)

DStv Premiership outfit TS Galaxy have sacked head coach Owen Da Gama with immediate effect.

"Following a string of poor results at the start of this season's DSTV Premiership, the club has severed ties with coach Owen Da Gama with immediate effect," a club statement read.

Da Gama joined Galaxy in January after the club parted ways with Dan Malesela and steadied their ship as he guided them to a ninth-place finish.

Galaxy are currently anchored at the bottom of the Premiership standings after five matches in the 2021/22 campaign, only collecting two points thus far.

Meanwhile, club chairperson Tim Sukazi has confirmed that assistant coach and Bafana Bafana legend Shaun Bartlett will take over Da Gama's duties on an interim basis.

"This is one of those bitter pills that we had to swallow as a Club given the kind of contribution that Coach Owen has made to our club," said club chairperson Tim Sukazi.

"Unfortunately, we have had a faulty start to the season and with football being a result-driven business, decisions like this are bound to be taken at some point or another if results aren't forthcoming.

"Our new focus from now on is to get the team back on track. Coach Shaun is taking over the reins in an interim capacity until a final decision on the Head Coach is made."

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
ts galaxydstv premiershippslshaun bartlettowen da gamasoccer
Fixtures
Wed 15 Sep 21 18:00 PM (SAST)
Cape Town City FC
Marumo Gallants FC
Athlone Stadium, Cape Town
Sat 02 Oct 21 15:30 PM (SAST)
AmaZulu
Kaizer Chiefs
Jonsson Kings Park Stadium, Durban, KN
Sat 02 Oct 21 15:30 PM (SAST)
TS Galaxy
Sekhukhune United
Mbombela Stadium, Nelspruit
View More
Results
Sun 26 Sep 21
Marumo Gallants FC 0
Kaizer Chiefs 0
Sun 26 Sep 21
Royal AM 4
TS Galaxy 2
Sat 25 Sep 21
Stellenbosch 2
Chippa United 1
View More
Logs
Team
P
W
PTS
1. Mamelodi Sundowns
5
4
13
2. SuperSport Utd
5
3
11
3. Stellenbosch
5
3
11
4. Royal AM
5
3
9
(P)Played (W)Won (PTS)Points
View More
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21265.9) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo