Galaxy sack Owen Da Gama following 'poor results', Bartlett takes over on interim basis

DStv Premiership outfit TS Galaxy have sacked head coach Owen Da Gama with immediate effect.



"Following a string of poor results at the start of this season's DSTV Premiership, the club has severed ties with coach Owen Da Gama with immediate effect," a club statement read.



Da Gama joined Galaxy in January after the club parted ways with Dan Malesela and steadied their ship as he guided them to a ninth-place finish.



Galaxy are currently anchored at the bottom of the Premiership standings after five matches in the 2021/22 campaign, only collecting two points thus far.



Meanwhile, club chairperson Tim Sukazi has confirmed that assistant coach and Bafana Bafana legend Shaun Bartlett will take over Da Gama's duties on an interim basis.



"This is one of those bitter pills that we had to swallow as a Club given the kind of contribution that Coach Owen has made to our club," said club chairperson Tim Sukazi.



"Unfortunately, we have had a faulty start to the season and with football being a result-driven business, decisions like this are bound to be taken at some point or another if results aren't forthcoming.



"Our new focus from now on is to get the team back on track. Coach Shaun is taking over the reins in an interim capacity until a final decision on the Head Coach is made."