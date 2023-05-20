23m ago

Gallants relegated, Maritzburg into PSL playoffs as Pirates grabs second Champions League spot

Tashreeq Vardien
Linokuhle Mtshali
Linokuhle Mtshali
Photo by Lee Warren/Gallo Images

A captivating chapter climaxed on a fateful afternoon as the 2022/23 DStv Premiership season came to an exhilarating but nail-biting conclusion. 

Marumo Gallants were officially relegated after their 2-0 defeat against Swallows, Maritzburg United finished 15th to clinch a playoff spot, while Orlando Pirates thumped AmaZulu 4-0 to end in second position to secure their ticket in next season's CAF Champions League.

With the title already taken as Mamelodi Sundowns collected their sixth consecutive crown on Tuesday under a shower of yellow confetti, plenty was still at stake on Saturday across South Africa’s top-flight league.  

At the foot of the table, no less than four teams – Maritzburg, Gallants, Chippa United and Richards Bay - were mathematically still seeking safety from the dreaded drop to the National First Division (Motsepe Foundation Championship).

TS Galaxy, Golden Arrows, Swallows, Sekhukhune United and Stellenbosch were fighting for a top-eight place, with sixth, seventh and eighth place still up for grabs. 

At the same time, at the top of the table, the Buccaneers and SuperSport United dueled it out for the second place and a spot in the Champions League. 

DStv Premiership | Matchday 30: Fixtures and results

Tuesday, 16 May

Mamelodi Sundowns 1-1 Maritzburg United - MATCH REPORT

Saturday, 20 May

Swallows 2-0 Marumo Gallants

AmaZulu 0-4 Orlando Pirates

Kaizer Chiefs 0-1 Cape Town City

Stellenbosch 2-1 TS Galaxy

Chippa United 0-0 Golden Arrows 

Richards Bay 0-0 Royal AM

Sekhukhune United 1-0 SuperSport United

PSL
Final log positions of the 2022/23 DStv Premiership season. (Supplied)

More to follow ...

