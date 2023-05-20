Gallants relegated, Maritzburg into PSL playoffs as Pirates grabs second Champions League spot

A captivating chapter climaxed on a fateful afternoon as the 2022/23 DStv Premiership season came to an exhilarating but nail-biting conclusion.

Marumo Gallants were officially relegated after their 2-0 defeat against Swallows, Maritzburg United finished 15th to clinch a playoff spot, while Orlando Pirates thumped AmaZulu 4-0 to end in second position to secure their ticket in next season's CAF Champions League.

With the title already taken as Mamelodi Sundowns collected their sixth consecutive crown on Tuesday under a shower of yellow confetti, plenty was still at stake on Saturday across South Africa’s top-flight league.

At the foot of the table, no less than four teams – Maritzburg, Gallants, Chippa United and Richards Bay - were mathematically still seeking safety from the dreaded drop to the National First Division (Motsepe Foundation Championship).

TS Galaxy, Golden Arrows, Swallows, Sekhukhune United and Stellenbosch were fighting for a top-eight place, with sixth, seventh and eighth place still up for grabs.

At the same time, at the top of the table, the Buccaneers and SuperSport United dueled it out for the second place and a spot in the Champions League.

DStv Premiership | Matchday 30: Fixtures and results Tuesday, 16 May Mamelodi Sundowns 1-1 Maritzburg United - MATCH REPORT Saturday, 20 May Swallows 2-0 Marumo Gallants AmaZulu 0-4 Orlando Pirates Kaizer Chiefs 0-1 Cape Town City Stellenbosch 2-1 TS Galaxy Chippa United 0-0 Golden Arrows Richards Bay 0-0 Royal AM Sekhukhune United 1-0 SuperSport United

