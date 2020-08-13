Gavin Hunt after Amakhosi draw: 'If we had a 15-goal striker we'd win the league'

Bidvest Wits coach Gavin Hunt strongly believes if he had a striker who scores 15 or mores goals a season at his disposal, the Clever Boys would win the Absa Premiership title.

After a late goal by Cole Alexander, the former SuperSport United mentor saw his side snatch a 1-1 drawagainst Kaizer Chiefs at Orlando Stadium on Tuesday evening.

The Students, who are fifth on the log standings and 10 points adrift of leaders Amakhosi, sold their Premier Soccer League (PSL) status to Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM) in June.

In his swansong campaign as the club's coach after a seven-year reign, Hunt said he felt that Wits had Chiefs right where they wanted them but failed to deliver in front of goal.

"We're very disappointed," Hunt told SuperSport TV.

"I thought we should have won the game. With everything that's gone in our lives, the football club, the players, myself, it looks like it was against us again.

"I felt we really had them, similar to Saturday, you know, you've got to be score, we had great chances tonight, certainly the better ones and that one at the end, from our pressing we hit the post, but you know it's been the story of our season. If we had a 15-goal striker, we would have won the league by now.

"I just feel for the players. They deserve much more than Saturday and tonight. But that's football. That's life. But we've got to be strong here and keep it together for the next three weeks and plug away."

Wits next take on Orlando Pirates at Ellis Park on Saturday.

- Compiled by Tashreeq Vardien