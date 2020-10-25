Gavin Hunt after Chiefs' defeat to Sundowns: 'We knew the problems from day one'

Kaizer Chiefs head coach Gavin Hunt says that he knew the problems surrounding the squad when he arrived at the club despite his side's embarrassing defeat to rivals Mamelodi Sundowns.

The Brazilians eased to a 3-0 victory at FNB Stadium on Saturday afternoon in the opening Dstv Premiership clash of the season.

Newly signed strikers Peter Shalulile and Kermit Erasmus scored their first goals for Masandawana as recently crowned 2019/20 Footballer of the Season Themba Zwane sealed the victory from the penalty spot.

Speaking to SuperSport TV during his post-match interview, Hunt admits that they need to “dust themselves off” and go again.

“The scoreline doesn’t look good obviously. If you look at the total game, we had a few good opportunities ourselves you know so we got to defend better,” Hunt said.

“We know where the problems are, we knew the problems from day one. But it is what it is… but we ended up with six academy boys on the field, so you got to start building, you got to start somewhere.

“You’re playing against a team that’s invested very heavily in their squad as you can see their bench, so we were up against it. So, we have to dust ourselves off and go again,” Hunt said.

He added: “It will help the teams with better squads of players that’s for sure, but that’s not an excuse at all. It is what is with that. I did think we created some good opportunities, but as I said defensively wise it (left) a lot to be desired. There’s a lot I want to say but I rather leave it for behind closed doors.

“It’s not really I want to say (laughs) I know…it is what it is. We have to knuckle down and see what we got and take it from there,” Hunt said.

The Glamour Boys are back in action on Tuesday against Chippa United as the Premiership resumes.

Kick-off is at 19:30.

- Compiled by Sport24 staff