Absa Premiership

1h ago

add bookmark

Gavin Hunt: I want to be remembered for winning the league

play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Gavin Hunt (Gallo Images)
Gavin Hunt (Gallo Images)

Bidvest Wits coach Gavin Hunt was delighted to end the 2019/20 Absa Premiership season on a positive note ahead of an uncertain future for both him and the club.

Hunt steered his side to one last victory and fourth place on the league standings before they cease to exist in their current guise, with a hard-fought 3-1 defeat of Polokwane City at the FNB Stadium on Saturday.

Wits will relocate to Limpopo ahead of next season and be renamed Tshakhuma Tsha Mandzivadhila, leaving Hunt without a job.

But the serial league winner is nonetheless delighted with the legacy he has left behind, after seven years in charge of the club.

Hunt told Soccer Laduma: "It was a great way to finish, I think we finished fourth which is great with what we've got. It's fantastic! I’m really proud of the players and the club.

"When a coach leaves you always think you want to leave it in a better place than when you arrived, but there's not going to be that.

“I want to be remembered for giving lots of players opportunities and most importantly, I want to be remembered for winning the league, that is something you can never take away."

Hunt won the Telkom Knockout, the MTN8 and the Absa Premiership title with Bidvest Wits.

- TEAMtalk media

Related Links
Ajax CT earn dramatic win over TTM in promotion playoff
Zinnbauer happy with CAF spot
Hat-trick hero Maboe hails title-winning teammates
Read more on:
bidvest witsabsa premiershippslgavin huntlockdownsoccercoronavirus
Results
Sat 05 Sep 20
Cape Town City FC 1
SuperSport United 0
Sat 05 Sep 20
Orlando Pirates 1
Stellenbosch 0
Sat 05 Sep 20
Wits 3
Polokwane City 1
View More
Logs
Team
P
W
PTS
1. Mamelodi Sundowns
30
17
59
2. Kaizer Chiefs
30
17
57
3. Orlando Pirates
30
14
52
4. Wits
30
14
52
(P)Played (W)Won (PTS)Points
View More
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20240.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo