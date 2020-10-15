Gavin Hunt not bothered by Amakhosi transfer ban: I'm very confident in the players we've got

Kaizer Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt is confident in the players he has within his current squad.

The former Bidvest Wits mentor is unable to make signings as Amakhosi are banned from making any transfers.

The Glamour Boys kick-off their season on Sunday in an MTN8 quarter final encounter against Maritzburg United.

Kaizer Chiefs head coach Gavin Hunt is only focusing on the current crop of players at his disposal ahead of the 2020/21 season.

Amakhosi are one of eight Premiership teams taking part in the annual MTN8 tournament starting this coming weekend.

Hunt, a former Manning Rangers, Moroka Swallows, SuperSport United and Bidvest Wits coach, will be in the dugout as Chiefs mentor for the first time on Sunday when they entertain KwaZulu-Natal side Maritzburg United at FNB Stadium

And the 56-year-old will have to enter his first game at Chiefs without having made a signing at the club.

That's because the Glamour Boys are unable to make any transfers in the current window due to their FIFA ban which the club has appealed against.

Speaking to the media ahead of the season start on Thursday, Hunt was quick to remind everyone in the virtual press conference that the same Amakhosi squad ended last season as runners-up to Mamelodi Sundowns.

“Look, we all know the situation of the signing of players and those types of things, but I mean we’ve got a squad that did very well last year (season) but very unfortunate,” Hunt said.

“We’ll try and work with that and hopefully the ruling will be made sooner rather than later so there’s not much I can say about the whole thing.”

He added: “The players have been very committed at training and as I said the proof will be on Sunday. I’ve only been here two and a half weeks. But no excuses, the good thing is I know the league, I know the players, I know what we’re facing and what we’ve got in our squad.

“So, I have to work around that and there are quite a few good young players here that certainly will get their chance.

“I always say if you good enough and you can still do the job, it doesn’t matter what your age is, but we’ve got to balance the two because of the situation at the club.

“I am very confident in some of the players we’ve got. I’m sure they’ve got a lot to prove as well.”

Sunday’s match against Maritzburg kicks off at 15:00.