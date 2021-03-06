Gavin Hunt on Chiefs' Champions League playoff chances: 'We'll take it one game at a time'

Before Kaizer Chiefs can worry about the March 16 trip to the Angolan capital for the return fixture, they still have to travel to Pietermaritzburg for a league date against Maritzburg United on Wednesday.

While Hunt is keen on converting this small bit of momentum, the difference between continental and domestic football isn’t lost on him.

There’s also the worry of Chiefs having not won a league game since January 19 when they beat Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila 3-0.