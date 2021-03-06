Gavin Hunt on Chiefs' Champions League playoff chances: 'We'll take it one game at a time'

- Kaizer Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt isn't concerning himself about the long-term prospects of their CAF Champions League group
- Chiefs collected their maiden group stage win when they beat Petro de Luanda 2-0 at the FNB Stadium.
- Chiefs have two away games in the group stages, while also travelling to Pietermaritzburg for a league clash against struggling Maritzburg United.
Kaizer Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt is not putting the cart before the horse by looking at the CAF Champions League play-offs.
Chiefs snapped an eight-match winless streak when they beat Angolan side Petro de Luanda 2-0 at the FNB Stadium in their Group C clash.
The win, Chiefs' first home Champions League success this season and their maiden group stage triumph, moved Hunt's charges level on four points with AC Horoya, but they trail on goal difference. Horoya were away to Wydad Casablanca on Saturday night.
"If you look at the Champions League knockout stages, 10 or 12 points gets you in. We have to go away twice now and it’s going to be difficult. We drew our first home game, which was a blow," Hunt said.
"Were we going to beat Wydad? It was going to be a tough ask because they’re one of the most experienced sides and the best one in this group. Horoya is a difficult side, so we’ll take it one game at a time."
Before Kaizer Chiefs can worry about the March 16 trip to the Angolan capital for the return fixture, they still have to travel to Pietermaritzburg for a league date against Maritzburg United on Wednesday.
While Hunt is keen on converting this small bit of momentum, the difference between continental and domestic football isn’t lost on him.
There’s also the worry of Chiefs having not won a league game since January 19 when they beat Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila 3-0.
Chiefs, 10th in the league standings, also have the benefit of a game in hand ahead of ninth-placed Baroka FC, but Hunt isn’t sold on that advantage.
Relegation threatened Maritzburg United are one of six teams to have bested Hunt this season.
"The Champions League is a totally different kettle of fish to the league. It's different football. The league is quicker and much harder in terms of the running. We’ve got a big game on Wednesday and we’re missing a lot of games. We’re two or three behind, so we need to catch up," Hunt said.
"As much as people say you need to do well on this front, I hate playing catch-up. I’d rather be three games ahead at this point."