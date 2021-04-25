Gavin Hunt on ending Sundowns unbeaten streak: 'We deserved something for a change'

Gavin Hunt was ecstatic to claim a vital three points over rivals Mamelodi Sundowns.

Kaizer Chiefs head coach Gavin Hunt was elated to get a stunning 2-1 victory over Mamelodi Sundowns on Sunday at Loftus Versfeld Stadium, ending the log leaders' unbeaten streak.

Masandawana went into the half-time break with a slender lead thanks to Gaston Sirino's 35th-minute goal.

However, Chiefs clawed their way back into the match with an equaliser in the 72nd minute when Mosa Lebusa deflected the ball into his own net.

The match-winner would arrive just two minutes later, substitute Dumisani Zuma rounding off a quick Chiefs counterattack with a neat finish in the box.

Speaking to SuperSport TV during the post-match interview, the Amakhosi mentor was not impressed with the half-time score.

"Very disappointed to go 1-0 down. I thought we had good opportunities in the first half. And then we were on the back foot, but we kept going," Hunt said.

"I thought on the evidence of the game we had a lot of opportunities which we didn't take which has been the story of our season.

"Good determination. Good effort. We deserved something for a change.

"The quality in their squad - certainly in the front of the team - is very good, so we had to play a certain way which we did. When we turned it over, we had three versus three a lot of the time. You've just got to make the final pass."

Hunt highlighted the importance of beating Sundowns after suffering a 2-1 defeat against Cape Town City earlier in the week.

"The most important thing after Wednesday and losing like that, to get ourselves back again was good. We deserved it a little bit," he said.

"We were playing a few people out of position. It is what it is. We battle our way through it. We should be better in the league, but we're not. We're fighting on a couple of fronts. We'll take one game at a time.

"We play Wednesday (Chippa United) and then Saturday (Bloemfontein Celtic), so it's a lot of games coming, and we're going to have to try and manage the team and go from there.

"They're a good team - Sundowns - they'll win the league. We're far from that, and we need to get better, and we will get better. There's no doubt."

The victory over Sundowns steers Chiefs into a top-eight place with one game in hand over ninth place Baroka FC.

Chiefs are back in action on Wednesday against Chippa United.

Kick-off is at 15:00.