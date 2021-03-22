Gavin Hunt on Soweto derby win: 'Football is a funny game'

Kaizer Chiefs claimed their first win over rivals Orlando Pirates in four attempts this season.

Head coach Gavin Hunt believes his charges have been unfortunate not to win any matches since the New Year.

He also applauded the performance of Samir Nurkovic, who scored his first-ever Soweto derby goal.

Kaizer Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt was elated at his charges after securing a crucial three points in a 1-0 win over arch-rivals Orlando Pirates on Sunday.

Amakhosi claimed bragging rights over their Soweto rivals in the 100th league 'El Kasico' clash at FNB Stadium.

Serbian-born forward Samir Nurkovic slotted home an overhead strike early in the second half to ensure Chiefs earned their first win in four attempts over Josef Zinnbauer's men.

The Glamour Boys have previously suffered three defeats against Pirates this season since Hunt took over from Ernst Middendorp in September last year.

It has been a turbulent campaign for the Naturena side as they try to dig themselves out of the bottom half of the log.

The win sees Chiefs move up to ninth on the DStv Premiership log while title-chasing Buccaneers drop to fourth position.

Speaking to the media after the match, Hunt said his charges had been playing better football in previous matches but the results had not been going their way.

"I think we've played much better at times this year and lost, so football is a funny game. We played far better in previous games, I think, and lost, and that's how things work," Hunt said.

"But the most important thing today is that we defended better. Our shape was better, we worked on it on the training ground, and we were much more compact between the lines.

"We were much more disciplined today and far more patient, and that's things we can only keep working on, on a daily basis."

Nurkovic netted his first-ever Soweto derby goal as Hunt lauded the striker for his heroics, despite missing better opportunities to add to his scoring tally.

"The goal was a typical strikers goal, I thought he could've had one or two more. He had better chances, easier chances than the one he scored," said Hunt.

"The most important thing is he played for the team and he was good for the team. When you play as a striker you need to work for the team, and he did very well today and that is the most important thing."